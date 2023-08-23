Sam Asghari couldn’t ‘handle’ Britney Spears following conservatorship ending: report

Plenty of rumors are circulating now that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have separated.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, news of the couple’s split made headlines last week, and Sam filed for divorce shortly after.

According to new sources, it turns out that Britney’s conservatorship ending might have had something to do with their relationship troubles.

Although Britney herself hasn’t spoken out about any of the rumors, a source close to the pop singer spoke to ET regarding the ending relationship.

While the source did not confront topics such as Britney allegedly giving Sam a black eye or her allegedly cheating on him, the source did discuss what happened after the conservatorship ended and how their relationship changed.

Some sources allege that Sam couldn’t “handle” the changes or Britney afterward, so it seems that the conservatorship was keeping their relationship stable.

Sam couldn’t ‘handle’ Britney after her conservatorship ended

“Britney could be argumentative at times, but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him,” the source told ET.

“Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

A second source revealed similar information to ET, noting that many things changed after Britney’s conservatorship ended and that it wasn’t the same as before.

The source told ET, “Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed.”

“Britney wanted to embrace her freedom and felt like Sam couldn’t necessarily handle that,” the second source adds. “Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again.”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship timeline

Britney had been under conservatorship since February 2008, when her father was first granted temporary conservatorship over the singer.

In October of that year, Jamie Spears petitioned to be a permanent co-conservator over Britney, and the court approved the request.

The conservatorship lasted a long 13 years and included many changes, such as Lynne Spears wanting access to her daughter’s medical records and Jodi Montgomery being appointed a temporary conservator in September 2019.

The conservatorship was officially terminated on November 12, 2021, and Britney has been a free woman ever since.

Still, there are reports that Britney is not on the best terms with her family, but her brother Bryan appears to be closer to her than her other family members.