Sam Asghari reportedly caught Britney Spears ‘cheating with staff member’

When the news broke that Sam Asghari and Britney Spears split, there were rumors that Sam had confronted Britney about possibly cheating on him.

While Britney has not spoken out on these rumors, a source revealed to TMZ exactly what Sam believes happened.

Apparently, Sam claims that Britney asked at least one house staff member to videotape her while naked, and Sam believes that she got together with at least one of the male staff members in her home for a hook-up.

Sam alleges there is footage of Britney and the staffer together in a rather compromising position, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Allegedly, Britney is in a fragile and possibly hyper-sexualized state right now, which has contributed to her decision-making and put her safety at risk.

Sources added that Sam acted as Britney’s sole support system for a long time, but now, things are too much for him to keep acting as her crutch.

Britney Spears still not close with her family

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Britney still doesn’t have a close relationship with her family despite possible meetings with her mom and sister.

Now that she and Sam are splitting, this leaves Britney incredibly isolated and alone, but she seems to be doing just fine, as sources say she’s hanging in there.

If her Instagram is any proof, she does not seem to be fazed by the divorce as she regularly posts online.

Britney Spears regularly posts on Instagram while divorce hits the headlines

Rather than focusing on her divorce, Britney seems to be focusing on her own life.

Her most recent shares include looking at artwork, her wishes to own a horse, and a brief detail on the history of polka-dots.

In one post, she wrote, “Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!”

In the post before, she discussed how she’s always been a fan of polka-dots and went into depth on the history of the pattern.

Even as headlines rage on, Britney remains focused on herself and her feed as she penned a discussion regarding a piece of artwork.

It’s hard to say what exactly is going through Britney’s head at this time, but we’re sure that when she’s ready, she’ll say her piece.