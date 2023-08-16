Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split: Here’s what we know

There’s trouble in paradise for Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari.

The two are reportedly separated after a huge argument and allegedly are heading toward divorce.

TMZ reports that Sam confronted Britney over speculation that she had cheated on him.

There is no definitive proof on whether or not Britney did or did not cheat on Sam, but we’re led to believe that the confrontation resulted in a huge fight between the two.

TMZ also reports that Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in his own place.

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” one source told the outlet.

Britney Spears’ marriage reportedly in hot water for a while

The couple’s marital issues are nothing new as far as TMZ is concerned.

They’ve previously reported that Sam hadn’t been sleeping at the house that often and that Britney had even gotten physical with him during some of their arguments.

The arguments themselves were heated enough, often ending in frequent screaming matches and even sometimes getting security involved.

Does Britney Spears have a prenup?

Fortunately for Britney, she does have a prenup to protect her assets. So if things go from bad to worse with the marriage and Sam does file for divorce, Britney’s finances will be safe.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it took some time for agreements to come through on the prenup, as Sam’s lawyers wanted “substantial increases for every five years” that he was married to Britney.

Despite her previous lack of control while under her conservatorship, Britney opted to stay out of the discussions surrounding the prenup, instead letting her lawyers handle the details.

This may turn out for the better, assuming Sam does file for divorce, though they have had a whirlwind relationship going from her conservatorship to out of it, going through a miscarriage, and going through with their wedding.

How long were Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married?

Britney and Sam got married last summer and have been married for over a year: the two shared their vows in an intimate ceremony on June 9, 2022.

They first began seeing each other after he appeared in her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021.

If things don’t work out, it looks like divorce could be in the cards for 2023, but we’re not sure yet — there could still be a way to save the marriage.