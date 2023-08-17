Sam Asghari says Britney Spears gave him a black eye

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seem to officially be over, and new allegations make the split even more intriguing.

According to TMZ, sources say that Britney gave Sam a black eye earlier this year, around mid-January.

Allegedly, this was around the time he was seen out with a black eye and bite marks on him and reportedly asked paparazzi simply to not take pictures of him.

Sources told TMZ that Sam complained a lot about Britney getting physical with him while they were together over the last seven years.

Apparently, there were several fights where security had to step in, but in the black eye incident, security wasn’t around.

TMZ reports that Sam was asleep in bed when Britney began punching him, though Sam did not hit her back — he simply watched as she reportedly hit him.

Britney Spears reportedly hid knives around house

Aside from the allegations that Britney gave Sam a black eye and potentially bit him, sources say that Britney hid knives all over the house.

This apparently included the bedroom, but Britney claims she had her reasons for keeping knives everywhere.

The sources say that Britney “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.”

They added that Britney tended to “fly off of the handle” at the smallest incidences, which was concerning to Sam.

This is not the first time Britney has been said to hide knives around, as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears detailed one incident with a knife that had her terrified.

Sam Asghari officially filed for divorce from Britney Spears

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Britney and Sam split, with Sam living in a separate household away from his estranged wife.

It was confirmed that Sam filed for divorce on Wednesday, shortly after news of their split hit the Internet.

Sam reportedly listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, and asked for Britney to pay his attorneys’ fees and spousal support.

Britney did have Sam sign a prenup, though Britney herself stayed clear of the situation, simply letting her lawyers deal with her finances.

However, Sam’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, hinted that the prenup could be contested as “[he] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.”

“There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time,” the court documents read.

At this time, there’s no telling how this divorce will go or how messy it could get, though based on her Instagram feed, Britney seems to be unbothered.

Right now, it seems like Britney is more focused on buying a horse.