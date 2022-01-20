Britney Spears sends cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn Spears day before book hits shelves

Britney Spears at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards held at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship after 13 long years back in November, but that hasn’t stopped new family drama from arising.

Aside from legal hearings regarding who is paying lawyer fees in the Spears family, Britney Spears’ lawyer has now sent a cease and desist to Jamie Lynn Spears to prevent her from speaking about Britney in a “potentially unlawful and defamatory way” while promoting her book.

Jamie Lynn Spears has taken part in several extensive interviews ahead of its publication, in which she has gone into depth about two incidents with Britney that the singer claims are false and complete lies.

In one incident during quarantine, she claims Britney “came at me screaming and getting up in my face” while Jamie Lynn was holding her daughter.

She also described another incident where Britney allegedly grabbed a knife and locked the two of them in a room together, claiming that she was scared.

In the book, she describes Britney as “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiraling.”

Jamie Lynn Spears faced backlash over Britney claims

Facing backlash from her interviews, Jamie Lynn Spears made an announcement on Instagram on Friday to formally state that her book is not about Britney, but about her own experiences and trauma within their family.

Pic credit: Instagram/@jamielynnspears

Despite this statement, Britney delivered a cease and desist to Jamie Lynn spears through her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, the following Monday.

The letter, obtained by USA Today, reads, “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her. Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Britney alleges that Jamie Lynn is promoting her book by telling lies about the singer just to sell more copies and make more money off of the story, but says she doesn’t want her sister potentially defaming her for monetary gain.

The letter continues, “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father.

“In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.’

“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.

“Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books.”

The letter further adds, “She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

As well as the cease and desist letter, Britney has also taken to her own social media accounts to give her take on her and her younger sister’s relationship over the past 13 years.

Britney Spears speaks out about accusations from Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney’s fans know that the star has used her social media accounts to defend herself in the past, and she has been continuing to do so in true Britney fashion.

When she heard what was being said about her in Jamie Lynn’s book, she took to her Twitter page to post her response to her claims about her.

After reading Jamie Lynn’s Instagram post regarding her book not being about Britney, Britney also posted a second statement saying that she doesn’t think her sister’s book is about her at all, adding that she felt her sister’s “loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most.”

Britney — whose parents are currently taking her to court to discuss having her estate pay for their legal fees — also went into more depth into the things she faced during her conservatorship and how she felt abandoned by her younger sister.

However, she also acknowledged that Jamie Lynn worked hard for what she has. She closed out the statement saying that she admires her for being strong and, last but not least, made sure to tell her younger sister that she loves her.