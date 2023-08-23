Britney Spears’ brother Bryan steps in to help amid Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears has some company while she navigates her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Britney was not on good terms with her mom, Lynne Spears, or sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, but apparently, there is one person she can count on — her brother, Bryan.

A source told Page Six that Bryan has been helping his sister during this troubling time.

“He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist,” the insider revealed.

They also noted that Bryan’s presence is “a great thing for all of” the Spears family.

It’s hard to tell whether Bryan’s presence will help heal and smooth things over throughout the Spears family, but we must admit that it’s nice to see Britney have some familial support right now.

Britney Spears invites her ‘boys’ over for a fun night amid divorce

Britney still has not publicly addressed her divorce but has instead decided to have some fun with her friends while the paparazzi and media go crazy.

She shared her fun night in a recent Instagram share, including her cute green dress and her “fav boys,” and revealed that she and her friends “PLAYED ALL NIGHT!”

She wrote, “When you go to meet up with a so called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom … I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how I was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on … so what does a b***h like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!”

Britney Spears shares her favorite omelet recipe, continues to ignore divorce headlines

As rumors continue to fly that Britney cannot take care of herself and that perhaps her conservatorship was needed, she’s more concerned with her favorite breakfast.

“Why don’t restaurants serve bell peppers in omelettes ??? That’s how I like it !!! It’s the only way …they are so sweet 🫑 !!!” She shared in her most recent Instagram share.

The share included a video of her preparing an omelet, complete with perfectly chopped bell peppers and tomatoes.

Still, there was no mention of her divorce in the latest share, and it looks like fans may be waiting a while before the star decides to speak out on recent events.