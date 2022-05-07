Royal family celebrates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie on his birthday

The royal family wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday via social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is celebrating his third birthday, though most toddlers probably don’t get wishes from people in the British royal family like he has.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son received birthday tributes via social media from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the drama going on between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, everyone appears to be putting that all aside for the sake of the kids.

Unsurprisingly, however, nobody was able to post any recent photos since they haven’t seen Archie in person since Harry and Meghan dropped their Megxit bomb and headed for Canada.

While Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. sporadically since setting up a home base in Montecito, California, notably for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, Meghan and the kids have yet to join him.

The royal family wished Archie a Happy Birthday on Twitter

Prince William and Kate posted a photo to Twitter of the whole family who came together for Archie’s christening in 2019, writing, “Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today.”

Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/akikWvRfDh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2022

The official royal family account, which tweets things for Queen Elizabeth II, posted a photo of the first time her majesty met Archie, with the message, “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Happy Birthday Archie! 🎈 https://t.co/QGuh4kNfMr — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2022

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, re-tweeted the same photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Archie!”

🎂 Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/8Isiscee9D — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2022

The Sussexes will not be allowed on the balcony at Trooping the Colour

It’s been a while since Archie has seen any of his relatives in the U.K., but the family has confirmed they will be returning this June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace announced that only working members of the royal family would stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour.

A spokesperson said, “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen.”

In other words, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew will be left out. Despite not appearing on the balcony, the couple is most likely still invited to other jubilee events, like the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they will return to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee

Apparently, the Sussexes did not take too kindly to the statement and just 18 minutes later made their own announcement.

Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom and the couple’s mouthpiece wrote on Twitter that the couple and their children, Archie, 3, and Lillibet, 11 months, will still fly in for the celebrations.

He wrote, “From a Sussex spokesperson: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Will there be a reconciliation between The Sussexes and the royal family?

It will be interesting to see next month if there is any sort of reconciliation between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other members of the royal family.

If anything, Archie and Lillibet will most likely want to spend time with their cousins, Prince William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.