Queen Elizabeth health update: Monarch reportedly in ‘good spirits’ despite rumors she now needs wheelchair

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly in “very good spirits” following her recent battle with COVID-19 despite rumors that the Monarch is now suffering from decreased mobility and needs a wheelchair to move around.

Her Majesty’s health has been an issue of concern since last October when the 95-year-old was admitted to a London hospital. At the time, the head of state was sent home and simply told to take it easy, which led to some cancelations of her Royal duties.

News later emerged that she had also sprained her back and was forced to give up riding horses and alcohol.

And then Elizabeth II’s lousy luck was further compounded when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of February. This led to more cancelations as she was forced to sit out the Commonwealth Day celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly as ‘pin sharp as ever’

Despite these calamities, the Daily Mail has reported that Royal biographer Robert Hardman told the UK’s GB News that the Queen is mentally in very good form but is definitely struggling with mobility issues. The author of the new book Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II has been given rare access to the Windsor castle archives and has close contact with those near to the Queen.

Hardman stated: “I’m told by those very close to her that she’s in very good spirits, you know – absolutely pin sharp as ever. But, but there is a mobility [issue] inevitably when you’re coming up to your 96th birthday and also dignity, I think it’s terribly important.”

The author’s comments come after rumors Elizabeth is spending time in a wheelchair and has canceled public events as she doesn’t wish to be seen in a wheelchair. Hardman explained, “She is the Queen, she wants to be seen as the Queen, she wants to look the part.”

Queen Elizabeth is still performing light duties

The Monarch has been able to perform some of her duties. She was pictured looking quite sprightly as she cheerfully greeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just two weeks ago.

It is hoped the Queen will be able to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service which is scheduled for March 29, at Westminster Abbey. The event will be attended by members of the aristocracy from across Europe, but one notable and controversial absence will be Prince Harry.

Her Majesty turns 96 next month and is also celebrating a whopping 70 years on the throne this year with her Platinum Jubilee. There are many events planned throughout the year to celebrate this milestone, and it’s hoped the Queen will be able to attend most of them.