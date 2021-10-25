Queen Elizabeth health update: Monarch is ‘resting’ following accusations Buckingham Palace covered up her true condition

Queen Elizabeth’s health has come under fierce scrutiny in recent days as the Monarch cancels events. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-media

Concern has been raised over the health of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, in recent days after it emerged that she was admitted into a London hospital last week.

There have also been allegations Buckingham Palace may have attempted to conceal news about the 95-year-old Monarch’s condition.

Since her stay in the hospital last Wednesday, the Queen has missed an engagement in Northern Ireland and also skipped Sunday prayers at Windsor’s All Saints Chapel.

This comes amid reports in the Daily Express that the 95-year-old Monarch has been told by her doctors to take things a bit easier, which has led to numerous cancellations from her diary.

Queen Elizabeth may be on light duty, but she still hopes to lead the Royal Family at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, from next week. She is reportedly eager to get back to full duties.

A royal source told the Daily Mail what they think is the problem: “She is knackered [British slang for extremely tired].” Next June, the Monarch will celebrate her platinum jubilee, meaning she’ll have spent a whopping 70 years on the throne. However, it appears that Elizabeth is slowing down a bit; two weeks ago, she used a cane for the first time in public.

It’s thought that Her Majesty has just been trying to do too much for someone of her advanced years. What’s more, as per the Daily Express, it’s been reported that since Prince Philip passed away, the Monarch has been staying up late watching TV.

Allegations that Buckingham Palace tried to mislead over Queen’s health

There were also allegations that Buckingham Palace may not have been entirely truthful about the Queen’s health. Last Friday, The Sun broke the news that the Queen had been admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London, but the Palace had told reporters she was resting in Windsor.

Buckingham Palace later admitted that she had been in the hospital undergoing “preliminary investigations” but that she was quickly discharged and remained in “good spirits.”

BBC royal reporter Nicholas Witchell complained rather angrily that the Palace had kept secret that the Queen had been admitted to a hospital. Witchell said: “We were led to believe the Queen was resting… we weren’t given the complete picture.”

He also argued that the Palace should strive to be as transparent as possible; otherwise, the media and the public would resort to relying on rumors for any info on the Queen’s health.

The Queen is back at Windsor Castle after Wednesday night in hospital. Royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell tells #BBCBreakfast the situation is ‘difficult to read’.https://t.co/F8jTkGonfc pic.twitter.com/9S0z7jvkl7 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 22, 2021

It’s been a difficult year for Queen Elizabeth

It has been a challenging year for Her Majesty, one that has seen the death of her long-time husband, Prince Philip, along with allegations of sexual abuse directed at her son, Prince Andrew.

The fallout and scandal from Megan and Prince Harry’s departure from royal duties and tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey are likely to have also taken their toll on the 95-year-old.