Prince Harry in ‘regular conversation’ with King Charles following controversial memoir release

It’s no secret that Prince Harry has strained relationships with much of his Royal family, but the former prince might be working on making amends.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were invited to the coronation. However, only Harry will attend the service.

This will be the first time Harry will reunite with his family since Queen Elizabeth passed last year, but he hasn’t been a complete stranger.

Earlier this week, royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed that Harry has been talking to his father more regularly, so things may not be as awkward as initially thought.

“I don’t think people know there has been a somewhat regular pattern of conversation between him [Harry] and his father since the release of that book,” Omid explained on This Morning earlier this week. “Now, have they discussed the details and the points that he wanted to go into? From what I hear, no,” Omid added. “But he has had contact with his dad.”

However, not everyone is on board to talk to Harry as regularly.

Prince Harry and Prince William are still not talking

Brotherly love hasn’t repaired the bonds between Harry and William, as the two have reportedly had “minimal contact” since the Queen’s funeral last fall.

William and Harry seem to have the most strained relationship after Harry’s falling out with the Royal family, and there could be many reasons why.

It could be tensions between their wives, as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have never seemed to get along as far as the public can see, but it could have more to do with Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Harry will attend his father’s coronation, and while he may not have a starring role, he will still be there to support his father before returning to his family in the United States.

Prince Harry won’t stay long after the coronation

Monsters and Critics reported that Harry would be leaving just hours after Charles’ coronation, and Scobie appears to support that claim.

With Meghan and his children back home, Scobie believes Harry will want to return quickly so long as his family doesn’t need him after the ceremony.

He believes that Harry is willing to bend his schedule accordingly if asked of him.

“It’s to attend the ceremony and do what’s asked for him. I believe he’s open to the fact that if something’s asked of him on the day, then that could change things. He’s keen to be back in California with his own family as well,” Scobie explained.

Whether he does leave only hours after the ceremony or quickly within the next day or so, it doesn’t seem that Harry will be visiting his family across the pond for very long at all.