The real reason Meghan Markle won’t be at King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secured invitations to King Charles’ coronation this weekend, but the former actress won’t attend.

For many royal watchers, this turn of events is not that surprising.

From the very beginning of their relationship, Meghan has dealt with a lot of scrutiny from the press and public, and even from the royal family itself.

Although the constant scrutiny is part of the reason Meghan has opted to stay away from the coronation ceremony, it’s not the whole story.

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, Meghan is staying away from the affair to “protect her peace.”

However, Scobie noted that there was another reason for her absence, which seems somewhat commendable.

Meghan Markle to skip King Charles’ coronation to avoid stealing the spotlight

Not only is Meghan keeping her peace safe, but she’s also ensuring that King Charles’ big day won’t be overshadowed by her presence.

“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” Scobie said, adding, “It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”

Historically, this claim seems accurate. Meghan’s presence at royal events tends to garner a lot of media attention, and it’s not always positive.

“If you look back at some of Harry and Meghan’s biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that the attention was always on them at times when it shouldn’t have been,” Scobie said of the media attention Harry and Meghan garner.

Other members of the royal family are relieved by her decision to skip the event. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla can have their coronation without attention being taken away from them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t sure if they would receive a coronation invitation

For a long time, Meghan and Harry weren’t sure they would even be invited. According to Scobie, it was never a question of whether or not Harry would attend but whether or not he would be invited.

The former royals had to wait quite some time to find out if they were even wanted at the event, though their invitation was eventually secured.

Despite severing his ties from his royal position, Harry still maintains a position with the family and is still in line for the throne — he comes fifth in succession.

Unfortunately, he is still facing the consequences of leaving the family, as he was not given an official role during the coronation.