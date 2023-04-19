King Charles offers Meghan Markle coronation souvenir olive branch

The Royal Family included a picture of Meghan Markle in newly-released coronation-related content and some believed it to be a kind gesture on behalf of King Charles.

Coronation news has been the hot topic of the month with King Charles officially taking over the throne from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As Monster and Critics reported, the longest-reigning monarch died at age 96 on September 8. Her Majesty was surrounded by loved ones, including then-Prince Charles, at Balmoral in Scotland.

After months of remembrance and mourning, the crowning ceremony is to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

In true royal fashion, the circumstances surrounding the ceremony have been drama-filled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But a recent gesture by the British Royal Family suggests somewhat of an olive branch.

Meghan Markle included in the official coronation souvenir book

Photographer Chris Jackson revealed on social media that one of his photos would be part of the official coronation souvenir program.

The photographer, who works for Getty Images, expressed satisfaction over the inclusion of his work in the official coronation program.

His caption read, in part, “Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme – Had such fun taking it, you can read the story (and see the photos!) behind this image and many more in my new book ‘Charles III – A King and His Queen.’”

The official coronation souvenir program is a collectible item with glossy pictures and memories from Charles’ life.

The picture, taken at Clarence Gardens during Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations, features Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, some felt that the inclusion of Meghan, and to a lesser degree, Harry, represented a “peace offering.”

As for Meghan, she will not be attending the crowning ceremony, which coincides with her son Archie’s birthday.

Meghan Markle to stay in California during King Charles III’s coronation

Meghan Markle will stay in Encino while the coronation occurs across the world. Some sources say this was Kate Middleton’s doing and that the Princess of Wales banned the Duchess of Sussex from attending.

Other sources close to Meghan said that Meghan didn’t want to attend because she felt it would be “inauthentic.”

According to sources close to Meghan and Harry, Archie’s birthday will be “[…]An intimate party, it’s not going to be like ‘My Super Sweet 16’ or Portia de Rossi’s 50th!”

The source added, “Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday.”