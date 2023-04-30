Prince Harry will reportedly fly to the US ‘just two hours’ after King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry will reportedly make a very brief appearance to watch King Charles and his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla officially crowned at the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly leave the UK just two hours after the event on May 6.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Harry go to the grand event without his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children.

Their son Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day.

A source told The Sun that Harry’s decision to jet back to the United States quickly is partly motivated by making it in time for his son’s birthday.

“Harry will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours. He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving.”

“The 11 am (British time) ceremony ends at 1 pm so Harry could be in the air by 2-3 pm, and back in California early evening local time, given the eight-hour time difference,” the outlet reported.

However, details of Harry’s travel plans have not been revealed due to security reasons.

Prince Harry has detailed his strained relationship with his father and brother in his Netflix series Harry & Meghan, numerous interviews, and his memoir Spare.

The 38-year-old will reportedly will not sit with his family during the ceremony; however, seating plans are yet to be confirmed to the public.

Prince Harry is reportedly driven by revenge, according to a royal expert

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claims that the Duke of Sussex is motivated by revenge and cruelty.

In the interview, Schofield was asked about Harry’s claim that his brother received a large settlement from a phone hacking case against News Group Newspapers.

She also described him as an “unbelievably selfish human being, in an interview with Sky News Australia host Sharri Markson.

The royal expert said Harry’s allegations against the royal family when Queen Elizabeth was still alive was a form of “elder abuse.”

Schofield also accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of lying to the media in interviews.

Prince William reportedly ‘hates’ his brother Prince Harry

Prince William’s relationship with his brother is reportedly beyond repair after Harry’s decision to reveal William settled the phone hacking case.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, a friend of Prince William told the outlet that Harry’s revelation of secrets shows that he considers his relationship with William to be over.

When asked how William reacted to Harry’s phone hacking revelation he said the Prince of Wales “will never trust Harry again” and he “absolutely hates Harry.”

The outlet reported that William was caught off guard as he was unaware of Harry’s witness statement until the document was unsealed at the High Court.