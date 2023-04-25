Prince Harry reportedly seated 10 rows behind his family at King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry may not have the highly anticipated reunion with his family as he will not sit with them during his father’s coronation, according to a royal source.

After months of speculation as to whether the Duke of Sussex will show up to King Charles’s official crowning, it was confirmed that Harry would return to England for the event.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Megan Markle will not attend the coronation and will remain stateside with her two children.

The Spare author will be seated ten rows behind his family, and there is “no chance” that he will make amends with his brother Prince William or his father, former royal butler Paul Burrell said in an interview with The Sun.

“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” he said.

According to The Sun, Burrell also told GB News that Harry might return to the United States the same day and is only coming to the May 6 coronation because his father wants him to attend.

The ex-butler, who served the late Princess Diana, said. “His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”

Harry and Meghan’s son Archie will celebrate his birthday on the same day his grandfather is crowned king.

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘homesick’ and desperate to return to the UK

The Duke of Sussex reportedly misses his life in the UK and is homesick. A source told The Sun that Harry is so “desperate” to attend the coronation he’s made numerous calls to his father to arrange his visit.

However, his rumored brief visit may be explained as the source told the outlet that King Charles has been busy and only had one phone call with his son.

The Sun reported that the Spare author might want to spend more time in the United Kingdom but will have issues with security after his taxpayer-funded armed guards were removed.

Harry and Charles may repair their relationship in the future, as the source claimed that both parties are willing to make amends.

Prince Harry said his family would never forgive him if he ‘told all’

While promoting his best-selling memoir earlier this year, Harry claimed he had enough material for “two books” but excluded some details because his father and brother would never forgive him.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Harry explained that there were some things he didn’t “want the world to know.”

Harry also admitted with the details of his family he has already made public his family, there is a chance they “will never forgive me anyway.”

The 38-year-old said he is “willing to forgive you for everything,” referring to his brother and father, and said he would like to sit down with them instead of being accused of being “delusional and paranoid.”

Harry also said he wants “accountability” and an apology to Meghan Markle.