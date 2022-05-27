Prince Harry could be ‘cut off’ from royal family if he reveals too much, according to historian

According to a royal historian, Prince Harry risks being ‘cut off’ from the royal family if he reveals too much. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

If he wasn’t born into the royal family, Prince Harry would just be a regular guy; someone you might see at the grocery store and not even take a second glance at.

This is why, according to a royal historian, he needs the “magic fairy dust” that members of the royal family seem to carry with them.

With a Netflix documentary and a memoir in the works, Prince Harry is trading in on his fame and attachment to the royals, but he will need to tread lightly or he may end up being left out in the cold by his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would simply be Kardashian-esque celebrities without the royal family

Without the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would simply be celebrities, and similar to The Kardashians, it would be hard to pinpoint exactly what they are famous for.

According to the Daily Mail, author and royal historian Tessa Dunlop told True Royal TV’s the Royal Beat that Prince Harry is not in an easy place, as he will need to give Netflix their money’s worth, as well as making his memoir worth a read, but he can’t reveal too much.

Prince Harry must keep a balance between sharing enough and not too much

Tessa spoke to royal biographer and journalist Duncan Larcombe and royal reporter Alan Jones and reflected on Harry’s position saying, “It can feel very lonely if the institution shuts you out. And I think Harry, more than anyone, realises he’s walking a tightrope.”

Tessa claimed Harry really needs his family for a variety of reasons, but still needs to make money.

She said, “Yes, he needs to make money, and yes, the Royal Family has made him feel excluded and he feels unsupported. But he also realises, on a professional level, he needs some of their magic fairy dust. And, on an emotional level, they’re family.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She explained that Harry needs to decide how much he wants to reveal, saying, “So how much ‘tell-all’ does he really want to do? I think that’s going to be the great conundrum for him and his wife.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear at a thanksgiving service on June 3

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expected to appear at the thanksgiving service on June 3 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, along with the rest of the royal family, but they will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour.

The eyes of the world will be on the couple as they attend the event, especially after the frosty reception they received during their last event as working royals, the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020.