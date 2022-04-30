Royal biographer slams Prince Harry, says Meghan has ‘led him by the nose’

Jonathan Dimbleby makes scathing remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jonathan Dimbleby, Prince Charles’ biographer and good friend, made scathing remarks about Prince Harry in a recent interview.

The BBC presenter did not hold back on his opinions, and it’s clear which side he’s on in the current saga surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family.

He clearly believes Prince Harry is being heavily influenced by his wife Meghan, and things won’t turn out in their favor in the future.

He even went so far as to say he thinks Prince Harry is being ‘led by the nose’ by Meghan Markle, reiterating what many royal fans and commentators have said in the past.

Jonathan Dimbleby claims Harry and Meghan will become ‘less and less significant’

In scathing remarks to The Times, Dimbleby said, “I suspect that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan Markle. He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple.”

Saying he believes the pair will become “less significant” is one of the worst insults you could throw at a celebrity or member of the royal family. Their entire career rests on the fact that they are significant to a large part of the population.

He continued, “As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable.”

Despite his seemingly cruel remarks, Dimbleby had only good things to say about Harry himself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He told the publication, “And it’s a very great shame because when I met him he was absolutely charming – a lovely, lovely young guy.” Despite calling Harry, “not the brightest,” he did say the Duke of Sussex is “filled with generosity of spirit.”

Dimbleby was shocked by Prince Harry’s recent comments on the Today show

Clearly, like many royal commentators in the UK, Dimbleby was shocked by Prince Harry’s recent claims during an interview with the Today Show that he was making sure the Queen was protected and had the right people around her.

He said, “So you’ve swanned in to check that the people who are very close to her are the right people? Thank you very much. I mean, your wisdom, Harry, is well worth it, I have no doubt. And now you’re zooming out again.”

Dimbleby believes the Oprah Winfrey interview was a ‘ghastly error in judgement’

Of course, he was much more angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview that a senior member of the royal family is racist. He felt it was wicked to not say who it was, which allows for speculation.

As for his thoughts on the interview itself, Dimbleby told The Times, “I thought that interview was, to put it kindly, the most ghastly error of judgment on their part.”

Dimbleby questioned Prince Charles during his infamous interview in 1994

While many journalists, well-respected biographers, and presenters have all added some noise to the debate surrounding the recent drama in the royal family, not many have been so close as Dimbleby.

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because he was the person who interviewed Prince Charles during that infamous sit-down talk on television in 1994, in which he confessed to cheating on Princess Diana with Camilla Parker-Bowles, saying the marriage had become “irretrievably broken down.”

There is still continued speculation about whether or not we will see Harry and Meghan at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.