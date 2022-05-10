Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bound to cross paths with Prince William and Kate at Jubilee

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate attend a balcony event at Buckingham Palace with the Queen in 2018. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect. com/KeithMayhew/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to come face to face with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have confirmed they will be returning to the UK to take part in the celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. The Royal family has laid out a series of events lasting from June 2 to June 5.

And this will likely bring Harry and Meghan into close contact with members of the Royal family with whom their relationship could be described as difficult if not a full-blown feud, namely William and Kate.

Harry and Meghan Markle will meet William and Kate at St. Paul’s Cathedral

The California-based couple will not be attending all the public events. Still, they are expected to participate in a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral along with the rest of the family. The private event on June 3 will feature a service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign.

The service is bound to see the so-called “Fab Four” Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate reunited for the first time since March 2020. Many noted the uncomfortable body language and obvious tension between the two couples on that occasion.

Harry and Meghan subsequently upped sticks and moved to America, stepping back as working royals. This further led to the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, which included accusations of racism within the Royal family, causing the feud between Harry and William to intensify.

Harry and Meghan will not share balcony with William and Kate

The Royal family has confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not be present on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping of the color. This event happens every year to mark the Queen’s official birthday celebration and involves members of the family gathering on the balcony where they wave down at their loyal subjects and watch a flyover by the Royal Airforce.

The Queen has announced that only family members deemed “working royals” will be present on the balcony. Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew noted to Today that this was a clever way to stop a lot of the media’s focus and attention centering on Harry and Meghan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The “working royals” stipulation also allows the family to avoid further embarrassment by keeping Prince Andrew off the balcony. Andrew was stripped of his Royal duties following the fallout from his civil sexual assault lawsuit, and his reputation has been badly damaged by his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.