Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend thanksgiving service– Will they be snubbed?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear at thanksgiving service to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear at a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Meghan and Harry will be there along with other members of the royal family, including Harry’s father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William.

Though the Sussexes are bringing their children, son Archie, 3, and daugther Lilibet, 11 months, to the UK, they are not bringing them to the service as only older children will attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at thanksgiving service but not on Buckingham Palace balcony

In an even bigger twist, it was announced that Prince Andrew will also attend the thanksgiving service, however, neither he nor Harry and Meghan will be on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the traditional appearance for Trooping the Colour.

After all the drama that has unfolded over the last couple of years since the Sussexes stepped down from their senior roles in the royal family, the eyes of the world will be on them as they make their way into the service.

Everything will be analyzed, from what they say, to their body language, and of course, what Meghan wears.

Questions will most likely emerge afterwards, including how other members of the royal family behave toward the couple (particularly Meghan), and whether or not their body language shows any signs of tension, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan worried about how other members of the royal family will treat her

An inside source has claimed Meghan is not looking forward to the event and is especially worried about how other members of the royal family will treat her.

However, she already told Prince Harry that she will leave the event and will not tolerate any rude behavior should it occur.

The source told heatworld, “Meghan has told Harry he has to put her first and take no nonsense on the trip.”

They claimed Meghan knows they are “walking into the lion’s den when they arrive in the UK,” and “will not tolerate any eye-rolling, snide put-downs or mean-spirited behaviour towards her or Harry.”

Omid Scobie claimed the Sussexes never wanted to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony

Despite the very obvious omission of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew from the Buckingham Palace balcony, the Sussexes mouthpiece Omid Scobie wrote in a Yahoo! News article that the couple never wanted to appear on the balcony in the first place.

He wrote, “As is often the case, the reality is much less severe when you hear that Prince Harry had already spoken with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour long before last week’s announcements.”

The last time the Sussexes appeared as working royals was at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020.

It will absolutely be interesting to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interact with other members of the royal family while the eyes of the world are upon them, particularly with the Cambridges.