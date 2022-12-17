Nick Cannon expresses guilt for not spending enough time with his kids

Nick Cannon pictured at the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Nick Cannon admitted he feels guilt over not spending enough time with his growing family.

The Masked Singer host has had 11 children with another one on the way and got candid about his struggle balancing time for his family and his very busy career.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

“One [because] I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he added, according to Page Six.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the podcast, The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman, he made similar comments about not being able to spend time with his youngest children, particularly his late son Zen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the time, he had seven children with one on the way but has since welcomed four more bundles of joy with multiple women.

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also shares 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth last month.

He shares three kids with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell: Golden, Princess, and Rise. The Wild N Out host has a 5-month-old son, Legendary Love, with Brie Tiesi, and a daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Mariah Carey reportedly wants Nick Cannon to spend more time with their children

Carey reportedly wants her ex-husband to make time for their two children, Moroccan and Monroe.

According to Radar Online, the All I Want for Christmas singer asked Cannon to spend time with their twins with an insider for the outlet reaffirming his busy schedule means that he is spread thin.

Earlier this year, Nick gushed about his previous marriage to Mariah, calling it a “fairytale” and describing her as the love of his life in other words.

He also said he is open to rekindling the romance but realizes she has found love again with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, who he praised in the same interview.

Nick Cannon responded to critics of his numerous children

When Cannon welcomed his child with Lanisha Cole, he responded to his social media critics in her defense.

Observers have accused Cannon of being irresponsible for having multiple children with different women, and some have speculated it is because of his health issues.

The 42-year-old has been hospitalized with lupus and underwent chemotherapy, and was recently back in medical care for pneumonia.

In an Instagram post announcing the birth of his daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, he hit back at his critics, writing, “I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society, but instead, I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”

“As we all know, I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book, but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength,” he added.

Nick Cannon is currently expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.