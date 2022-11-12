Abby De La Rosa gives birth to Nick Cannon’s 11th child

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 11 with Abby De La Rosa. Pic credit: © ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/starmaxinc.com

Nick Cannon has once again welcomed another baby into the world. The Wild ‘n Out host and creator is now the father of his 11th child, a girl, with mom Abby De La Rosa.

Nick announced the birth of his daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, via an Instagram post to his 6 million followers. This is his third child with Abby.

In the post, Nick is standing over Abby and Beautiful with a huge smile on his face. The song Most Beautiful was playing in the background.

Abby has on a pink robe and matching head wrap. Beautiful has on a little cap with a bow tied in the front.

Nick said in his caption, “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for ‘BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON’ to arrive!” He then went on to thank Abby for the “tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love” she gives to their children and himself.

He then said that he will always make sure Abby and the kids feel valued and protected, calling Abby “the definition of steadfast and virtuous.” He concluded with a sweet message to his baby girl, saying, “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Nick CaCannon’shildren and their mothers

The rabbit hole of Nick Cannon’s children and their mothers can get kind of tricky. He has 11 children with six different women and is expecting another soon.

Nick’s oldest children are twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, born in 2011. Nick also has three children with Brittany Bell, Golden born in February 2017, Powerful, born in December 2017, and Rise born in September 2022. He has twins with Abby De La Rosa, Zillion and Zion, born in 2021, and now Beautiful.

Alyssa Scott and Nick had a baby, Zen, in 2021, who passed away from a brain tumor. The couple is expecting their second child in December. Nick’s son, Legendary, whom he had with Bre Tiesi was born in July 2022. His daughter Onyx, with Lanisha Cole, was born in September 2022.

Nick Cannon denies paying $3 million in child support

A report from The Sun stated that Nick Cannon is due to pay $3 million dollars in child support as early as next year. Nick vehemently denied these allegations to The Neighborhood Talk.

Nick said he spends well over that amount on his children per year and that he will never be a part of the child support system. He said, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Goldie Schan, a California lawyer, made the allegation. Goldie has no relationship with Nick Cannon.