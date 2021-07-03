Meghan Markle is ‘controlling’ and will never allow Harry to reconcile with Prince William, Royal watcher claims

Meghan Markle is “controlling” and will never allow Harry to reconcile with Prince William, a Royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

A Royal biographer has claimed that Prince Harry will never reconcile with his older brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as long as he is married to “controlling” Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told talkRadio there is no end in sight to Harry and William’s strained relationship and that the frostiness will likely get worse.

Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, claimed that Meghan was preventing reconciliation between the brothers because Harry can’t make up with William without her permission.

“I think he can’t do anything without his wife agreeing it and telling him and instructing him what to do at the moment,” Levin said, according to Express. “If he comes out of that situation things might improve but I think there’s no chance if he’s married to Meghan.”

“I think she’s very controlling. I think his main aim, which is ok if he wants that, is to keep her happy,” the royal biographer continued. “She’s a woman who is very difficult to keep happy because she has huge expectations and things are never enough.”

Levin’s claim that there does not appear to be an end in sight to the feud between Harry and William comes after sources claimed, ahead of the Diana statue unveiling ceremony, that the brothers were “further apart than ever.”

Harry and William put aside their differences to unveil a statue in honor of Diana

Levin’s latest comments come after Harry and William put aside their personal differences to unveil a bronze statue in honor of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. on Friday, June 25, to attend the statue unveiling event that took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace, on Thursday, July 1.

Royal fans were hopeful the event would provide yet another opportunity for the brothers to end the longstanding feud, sparked by Megxit. Despite media speculation, it remains unclear what progress the brothers made toward reconciliation.

Harry reportedly returned to the U.S. on Friday, a day after the unveiling ceremony.

Harry has been reaching out to friends for advice

Royal expert Robert Lacey claimed that ahead of Harry’s reunion with William for the statue unveiling ceremony, he was desperate to end the feud with his brother and he reached out to friends for advice on how to proceed.

According to Lacey, writing in the Daily Mail, Harry was feeling “homesick” after he relocated his family to California early in 2020. He signaled to friends that he was willing to admit his mistakes for the sake of family reconciliation.

“I’m told that Harry has been telling friends he would like to reconcile, and is willing to admit some of the missteps he has made,” Lacey said.