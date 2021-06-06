Meghan and Harry demoted on Royal Family website, Sussexes now feature below Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on The Royal Family website. Pic credit:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the Royal Family website.

The Sussexes were relegated on the “Members of the Royal Family” section of “The Royal Family” web page that lists senior members of the Royal Family and their spouses.

Harry and Meghan’s photos previously appeared immediately below the photos of the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But following their demotion on the page, the Sussexes now feature below Princess Royal Anne, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Meghan and Harry also feature above Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra, the Honorable Lady Ogilvy.

Visitors to the page can click on the photo of each Royal to view the details of their service as working members of the Royal Family.

The page informs visitors that “The Duke and Duchess have stepped back as senior members of The Royal Family” and that they are “balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor their duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and their patronages.”

Charles, Prince of Wales, moves to the top

Meanwhile, Charles, Prince of Wales, has moved to the top of the list of members of the Royal Family after the Queen was removed from the section.

The Queen is now featured in the “About the Royal Family” section of the web page.

The changes to the page come after the death of The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Media reports, following Prince Philip’s death, indicated that Prince Charles was set to play a more prominent role as the patriarch of the Royal Family. He is expected to take on more responsibilities as the Queen retires from public life.

The Sussexes’ relegation comes after Megxit

The relegation of the Sussexes on the Royal Family’s website comes months after they announced they were stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The demotion is believed to be due to their decision to quit as working members of the Royal Family.

However, Prince Harry remains the sixth-in-line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Charles wants to hold talks with Harry

The latest development follows news that Prince Charles wants to hold talks with Harry when he visits the U.K. in July for the unveiling of a statue on the grounds of Kensington Palace in honor of Princess Diana.

Charles reportedly wants to hold talks with Harry. Sources said he is anxious to end Harry’s recent attacks against the Royal Family and bring the Sussexes back into the Royal fold.

The Sussexes’ Megxit move was controversial and plunged the Royal Family into crisis.