Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rumors: Couple ‘halted’ wedding planning but ‘slowly reconciling’

Rumors that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are repairing their relationship are swirling as the musical artist recently showed his support for his fiancee.

MGK appeared at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday since Fox is among the featured celebrities who will be part of the annual magazine.

While Fox and MGK didn’t walk together on the red carpet, this is the first time they attended an event together since split rumors hit earlier this year.

The rapper-rocker called his fiancee “Hot” when asked about her appearing on the SI Swimsuit issue’s cover, and based on reports, he and Fox had positive interactions while at the event.

While that seems to bode well for what previously looked like a damaged relationship, there may still be a long way to go for MGK before he’s back in Fox’s good graces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A source recently suggested he is “totally in the dog house still,” and their relationship is “a work in progress.”

MGK and Megan Fox are ‘slowly rekindling’ their relationship, source says

MGK has some work to do to prove himself to his fiancee as they are “slowly rekindling” their romantic relationship, a source told People.

“He’s doing whatever he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it. It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don’t see this lasting,” the source said.

“He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn’t want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It’s a work in progress,” the source shared.

In addition, that source indicated that the couple’s wedding planning “remains halted” as Fox is working on trusting her fiance again.

As mentioned, MGK showed up at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch earlier this week to support his fiancee. The event took place at Hard Rock Hotel in New York with other stars at the function, including former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, SwimSearch finalist Jena Sims, and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Fox is among the celebrated stars featured on one of the multiple covers for the issue. Others include German pop star Kim Petras, Brooks Nader, and 81-year-old celeb Martha Stewart.

Fox took to her Instagram on Saturday to share some images and a video clip from the event. As of this writing, it’s the actress and model’s only IG post on her page.

On Saturday, her fiance also got on Instagram to share a carousel post in which he mentioned he got his hair done. Additional images include shots of MGK in a parking lot, in the bathroom for a mirror selfie, and even a cat.

However, the eighth slide is a shot of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue with Fox on the cover, lying on the table with a hand featuring pink fingernails also visible near the magazine.

Per USA Today, MGK and Fox didn’t address speculation about their relationship or answer any questions about it during the Sports Illustrated event. However, their attendance at the same event may have shut down those ongoing rumors for now.

Fox prompted speculation she and MGK might have split this past February

MGK, real name Colson Baker, and Fox met while filming for 2020’s Midnight in the Switchgrass. After several years of dating, they officially got engaged in a very unique way last January.

The couple seemed to be doing fine until this past February when Fox removed all photos that featured MGK from her Instagram. At that time, rumors popped up that MGK cheated with Sophie Lloyd.

After removing her photos from IG, Fox shared a cryptic caption pushing further speculation. However, she was back on the platform a week later to clarify the situation somewhat.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote in her Instagram post, per Daily Mail.

In late March, reports indicated that Fox was no longer wearing her engagement ring, further driving speculation that they were ending their engagement and relationship.

Last month, it seemed things might be improving for Fox and MGK as they took a trip to Hawaii. A source shared with ET Online that the couple was “making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better.”

“Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him,” the source also told ET.

The couple’s appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch also suggests that they’re continuing to work on building back their relationship to what it was. However, it seems MGK still has considerable work to do to regain his fiancee’s trust.