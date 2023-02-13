Megan Fox hints at Machine Gun Kelly split, responds to rumor he cheated

Megan Fox hinted at a possible breakup with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly before deleting her Instagram.

This comes after the pair were pictured attending a Super Bowl party, a little over a year after they announced their engagement.

On Sunday, the actress quoted lyrics that hinted at relationship troubles from the song Pray You Catch Me from Beyonce’s album Lemonade.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote in the post’s caption, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

In the comments section, she responded to MGK cheating rumors when one commenter suggested that Kelly was cheating with guitarist Sophie Lloyd, writing, “He probably got with Sophie.”

In response, Fox did not deny the rumor, rather suggesting she could have been the one who cheated, commenting, “Maybe I got with Sophie” alongside a single fire emoji.

Per The Shade Room, an Instagram user shared a screenshot that suggested Fox unfollowed Kelly before deleting her social media account.

Another Instagram account, which monitors social media activity by celebrities, shared a screenshot that showed the actress to only follow Harry Styles, Timothy Chalamet, and Eminem.

MGK notoriously feuded with Eminem for years, and the pair traded diss records.

Machine Gun Kelly performed at Super Bowl amid breakup rumors

MGK has stayed silent on the Megan Fox breakup rumors and took the stage at Sports Illustrated The Party on the eve of Super Bowl 2023.

He performed many of his hit songs along with his band, including Bloody Valentine, My Ex’s Best Friend, El Diablo, and God Save Me.

The rock star wore a colorful plaid outfit that consisted of a cropped top and matching baggy pants.

Who is Sophie Lloyd?

Sophie Lloyd is a 27-year-old guitarist who plays for Machine Gun Kelly.

She has not responded to the cheating rumors but shared photos with Kelly and their band after a performance.

“We only smile when there’s food or guitars around,” she wrote in the caption.

According to her website, she has nearly 100 million views on YouTube and 2.5 million followers across her social media platforms.

She also revealed how she became a guitarist, writing, “I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad.”

She continued, “Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practise and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfilment.”