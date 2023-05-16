Livvy Dunne models cutout swimsuit for a ‘happy launch week’ at Sports Illustrated

Is there anything that college gymnast Livvy Dunne can’t do?

No, seriously, we’re asking because her talent on the gymnastics mat transcends into modeling skills and an incredible social media presence that is undeniable.

Plus, Livvy joined up with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as one of their athlete models, the second being basketball star Angel Reese.

Livvy’s SI journey took her to Puerto Rico for her Swimsuit photos, which turned out absolutely gorgeous.

The gymnast and model shared one such shot to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, writing, “Happy launch week!” and tagging SI Swimsuit.

Naturally, she donned a swimsuit for the photos and shared her reason for teaming up with Sports Illustrated.

Livvy Dunne for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne hopes to inspire younger girls with her fame

Getting the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit gig was a huge accomplishment for Livvy, and she calls it “a dream come true.”

“There’s a lot of young girls that look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So both of our brands align because we both want to inspire the younger generation,” Livvy revealed in her interview.

Plus, this is the first time in history that college athletes can make money off of their image, and she knows it’s incredibly impressive for her to be heading this movement rather than a basketball or football star.

Mostly, Livvy wants to be a good role model for those that look up to her and is excited that she can use this opportunity with SI Swimsuit to broaden her platform.

This is great not only for Livvy’s wallet but for the causes she supports, such as helping out fellow gymnasts.

Livvy Dunne calls for support for injured gymnast Ava Costa

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy took to her Instagram Stories last week to share support for Australian National gymnast Ava Costa.

Ava, 14, suffered a severe spinal cord injury while training that has left her unable to move below the point of injury.

As part of her recovery process, her family created the Walking With Ava foundation to bring awareness to her injury and help her on her long road to recovery.

Plus, gymnastics-wear company Sylvia P created a leotard in partnership with Walking With Ava, with all proceeds going toward the injured gymnast and her recovery.

Livvy is no stranger to injuries herself, and hopefully, her millions of followers on her platform can help make a change for the better for Ava Costa’s recovery.