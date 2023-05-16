Martha Stewart is a dream for historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Culinary icon Martha Stewart is making waves as a model at 81 years old.

Martha has many titles, including being Snoop Dogg’s bestie, but now she’s got the title of the oldest model on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“Usually, I’m motivated by pay,” Martha revealed. “But this time, I was motived by showing people that a woman my age can still look good, feel good, be good, blah blah blah.”

So true, Martha. Her pictures from the shoot are definitely effervescent as she glows with happiness and sunshine for the shoot.

Of course, being in the Dominican Republic was likely a definite boost for her spirits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, this isn’t her first rodeo as a model, as she spent more time as a teenager modeling for brands like Chanel.

It’s clear those days aren’t behind her as she shared photos from the shoot, including one from the water, an ethereal shot in a red swimsuit and wrap, and her glowing cover.

Martha Stewart opens up on SI Swimsuit preparation on Today

Martha looks great, but she did do some work to keep in shape before heading to the DR.

She told Hoda Kotb on Today that she “didn’t starve herself,” but she did make some adjustments to her diet, such as cutting out carb-heavy foods like pasta and bread to prepare for the shoot.

Martha was approached for the shoot in November, only having three months to get ready for this iconic moment.

She added that she still attends Pilates every day because she “loves it,” and noted, “I live a clean life anyway — good diet, good exercise and healthy skin care and all that.”

Martha Stewart’s must-have skincare items

We know Photoshop and retouching exist, but Martha’s skin is absolutely gorgeous and we have to know her secrets.

Thankfully, she’s used her own website to promote some of her favorite skincare routine items that she can’t live without.

Martha never skips her daily sunscreen and gets regular facials, surely impacting her youthful appearance. But first, her day starts at the break of dawn (5 a.m.) and she goes for a face mask before continuing to her serums, creams, and SPF.

She starts with the Yon-Ka Paris Skincare Gommage Yon-Ka exfoliating mask before moving on to the Susan Ciminelli Hydrating Gel Mask.

Martha loves a good mask and continues with Mario Badescu’s Super Collagen Mask before moving on to her Chanel Le Blanc Intense Brightening Foam Cleanser.

Going back to her favorite Mario Badescu, she uses their Facial Spray to tone up and then adds additional toning with the Yon-Ka Lotion Toning Mist.

She uses several serums as well, including SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum, Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, and BioEffect EGF Day Serum.

The last thing she’ll add before going outside is her sunscreen, with one of her favorite SPFs being the SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50.