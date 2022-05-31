Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be headed for a split amid pregnancy rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be headed for splitsville as recent reports claim the pair have been fighting a lot since rumors of a pregnancy began swirling. ©ImageCollect.comByronPurvis/Admedia

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may be headed for a split despite having remained a prominent couple over the past two years.

Reports have surfaced that the dynamic and unusual pair are perhaps not as blissful together behind the scenes as their snuggly public outings have led the public to believe.

Despite seeming attached at the hip and with an upcoming wedding in the works, the duo could be doomed after all is said and done.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly fighting a lot

Recent sources have claimed that the bonded twosome are not doing so great in their love life, especially following rumors of a pregnancy after MGK dedicated a song at the BBMA’s to his “unborn child.”

While the rumor mill took off following the singer’s cryptic dedication, and with Megan sparking further pregnancy rumors after declining alcohol at her subsequent 36th birthday bash days later, the skies above Megan and MGK could be clouding over.

As told by The U.S. Sun, sources close to the couple revealed that the Transformers actress is not happy with her fiance “acting like a grown-up child,” also spilling details that the singer is the jealous type and doesn’t like it “when Megan talks to other men.”

Although the insider admitted that Megan and MGK did look “super cute” together at the wedding of pals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian this month, their friends are “worried they could be on the rocks as they have been fighting a lot and getting on each other’s nerves.”

The source concluded that the relationship is certainly not over yet, but “friends think Megan would be the one that would end things.”

Megan was seen brushing off Machine Gun Kelly recently

The duo typically seems to enjoy lapping up the flashes of the cameras and paparazzi’s attention at all of their media events; however, it was just last month that Megan was spotted giving her guy the cold shoulder as they walked the red carpet.

While making their appearance at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills in April, eager cameras captured the exact moment when a cuddly MGK went to give his soon-to-be-wife a from-behind peck on the neck and was then brutally rebuffed by an annoyed-looking Megan who turned her head and glared at him before moving away down the carpet.

Time will tell if the pair will indeed fulfill their promise to get married or if a break-up is next in their future together.