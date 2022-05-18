Machine Gun Kelly’s BBMAs performance sparks rumors Megan Fox is pregnant

Machine Gun Kelly made fans speculate that Megan Fox may be pregnant after his BBMA performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Is Megan Fox pregnant? After Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards, fans seem to think so.

The Bloody Valentine singer took to the stage to perform his song Twin Flame and dedicated it to his wife, saying, “I wrote this song for my wife.”

Machine Gun Kelly referenced his and Megan’s ‘unborn child’

Later on, during the song, the sound of a heartbeat played, while MGK said, “This is for our unborn child.”

Fans were quick to speculate that Megan Fox is pregnant, especially after her 36th birthday celebration at Tao in Las Vegas, in which she claimed she would not be drinking.

During a red carpet interview with E! News at the Billboard Music Awards, the pair talked about their plans for the night. MGK said, “It’s my fiancée’s birthday at midnight, so we are celebrating her wonderful night.”

Megan chimed in, “I’m boring I don’t drink, but I’m sure he’ll go off for me.” After this comment, fans started speculating wildly, though the Jennifer’s Body actress has shown no signs she is pregnant, including no baby bump.

Megan did not drink after the BBMAs despite the fact that it was her birthday

According to Page Six, a source at the party said, “She didn’t drink alcohol all night.” So, either Megan is pregnant or just didn’t feel like drinking that night; there are only two possibilities.

There have been hints in the past that Megan may be expecting, including at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan introduced a performance by MGK for his single Paper Cuts, of which Kourtney’s now-husband, Travis Barker, collaborated on. Megan said to the audience, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.”

Some fans seem to think Megan actually had a miscarriage

Despite all the rumors flying around, some Twitter users seem to think there is a much sadder meaning behind MGK’s song and performance at the BBMAs.

In playing the heartbeat sound and referencing his and Megan’s “unborn child,” a few fans mentioned that he could be talking about a miscarriage Megan may have experienced.

A fan tweeted a picture from MGK’s Mainstream Sellout album zine, which featured a picture of him with his back to the camera and a handwritten paragraph.

It read, “The second part of this song came almost two years later. Well, it actually started as a song called ‘one day and 10 weeks.’ Then, I made a song called ‘Last November.’”

for those saying “megan is pregnant” she’s not. the heartbeat in the song twin flame is their unborn child. they had a miscarriage. pic.twitter.com/87blcNp4uW — taya 79 (@drugdealerkells) May 16, 2022

He continued, “Neither expressed the sadness we experienced from what I will leave private, and I circled back to this song and decided to add on to the story. Our story.”

Neither has commented on the performance, a possible pregnancy or a miscarriage, so we will have to make assumptions based on the information available.