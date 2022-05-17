Megan Fox sparks further pregnancy speculation at 36th birthday party

Megan Fox at Ferrari’s Celebration of 60 Years in the USA at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/starmaxinc.com

Rumors are swirling that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together due to the musician’s remarks during his time on stage at the Billboard Music Awards.

However, the speculation has now been furthered following Fox’s 36th birthday celebration and an insider’s comments about her during the event.

The rumors arrive as the couple is still engaged to be married, with their big announcement arriving earlier this year.

Megan Fox’s birthday bash continues pregnancy rumors

Megan Fox officially turned 36 on Monday and celebrated the big occasion on Sunday night at Tao Night Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Page Six, she and Machine Gun Kelly were among the celebrity guests for a Billboard Music Awards afterparty hosted by BBMAs host Diddy.

Per Daily Mail, the star-studded event also included Ray J, Nelly, French Montana, City Girls, Mary J Blige, Usher, Teyana Taylor, Anitta, and Usher.

Fox wore a glittering sleeveless dress and a silver crown during the celebration. MGK had on an all-black punk-rock outfit featuring crystals and spikes.

Megan Fox celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas in a low-cut, strapless dress. Pic credit: Backgrid

Based on an inside source’s comments to Page Six, Fox “didn’t drink alcohol all night,” seeming to indicate she was keeping things healthy and safe for her and MGK’s baby.

“It’s my fiancée’s birthday at midnight so we are celebrating her wonderful night,” MGK said earlier on the Billboard red carpet.

“I’m boring. I don’t drink, but I’m sure he’ll go off for me,” Fox added regarding her lower level of partying.

Last year, Fox said during an interview that she gave up drinking in 2006, mentioning it was due to her getting drunk and saying some things she shouldn’t have on the Golden Globes red carpet.

On Monday, Machine Gun Kelly shared a series of Instagram photos, including one of him and Megan enjoying a roller coaster ride.

“wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki 🔪❤️🕯🕯,” he wrote in a sweet caption for his fiancee.

Machine Gun Kelly’s BBMA speech sparked speculation

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 edition featured many musical superstars, with Machine Gun Kelly among the evening’s performers. He also claimed his second Billboard Music Award as a rock musician, taking home the Top Rock Artist trophy.

However, his comments during the performance of his song Twin Flame really got people talking about a potential baby on the way for him and Megan Fox.

“I wrote this song for my wife,” MGK said at the start of the song, later adding, “This is for our unborn child,” halfway through the performance.

A heartbeat played after MGK’s “unborn child” comments, firing up the speculation that he was alluding to Fox being pregnant.

As of this writing, neither Megan Fox nor Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed that Fox is pregnant. Fox already has three sons: Journey River, five; Bodhi Ransom, eight; and Noah Shannon, nine. MGK, real name Colson Baker, has a 12-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Fox and MGK initially met while on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and have dated since May 2020. The couple officially got engaged this past January at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico, but there is no date announced for their wedding as of this report.