Megan Fox puts ample cleavage on display to celebrate 36th birthday in Vegas

Megan Fox celebrated her 36th birthday in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards wearing a cleavage-baring, strapless dress.

Megan Fox celebrated her 36th birthday in style at Tao in Las Vegas on Sunday night, partying with a host of celebrities, including her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan donned a glittery gold, strapless dress that emphasized her ample chest and paired the outfit with a tiara in celebration of her big night.

Megan celebrated her birthday with a host of celebrities in Las Vegas

Her long hair was stick straight, cascading along her shoulders, and she had bangs, which she had worn for the Billboard Music Awards earlier in the day. Her makeup featured a dark cat-eye look and light lipstick.

Celebrity attendees included Diddy, who hosted the awards show, along with French Montana, Ray J, Nelly, Lil Kim, and Heidi Klum.

Earlier in the night, while walking the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, the pair spoke about celebrating Megan’s birthday to E! News, with the rocker saying, “It’s my fiancée’s birthday at midnight, so we are celebrating her wonderful night.”

Megan, however, chimed in, “I’m boring I don’t drink, but I’m sure he’ll go off for me.”

Megan Fox celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas in a low-cut, strapless dress. Pic credit: Backgrid

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated an Instagram post to Megan for her birthday

MGK shared an Instagram post dedicated to Megan and celebrating her birthday, with a slideshow of their time together. The first picture featured the pair on an amusement park ride, and another showed their twin Voodoo dolls, as well as their matching tattoos of said voodoo dolls.

He captioned the series, “wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki,” along with a knife emoji, a heart emoji, and twin flame emojis.

Megan cut a hole in the crotch of her blue jumpsuit to have sex with MGK

In one shot in the series, the pair were seen in a mirror selfie with Megan wearing a blue, sparkling jumpsuit. The Jennifer’s Body actress recently posted a slideshow of pictures featuring the outfit, along with a screenshot of an eyebrow-raising text to her stylist.

She wrote, “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” along with a shoulder-shrugging emoji.

Her stylist replied, “I hate you,” with three cry-laughing emojis and then, “I’ll fix it.” Yikes, poor stylist.

Megan and MGK attended the Billboard Music Awards recently

The pair attended the Billboard Music Awards while in Las Vegas, with Machine Gun Kelly performing and dedicating the song to his “wife” and “unborn child,” which raised some eyebrows from attendees and viewers at home.

In a look that was very reminiscent of Elvira, Megan wore a very low-cut David Koma black gown with a high thigh slit, styling her hair with bangs and cat-eye makeup.