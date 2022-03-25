Here’s why fans think Megan Fox is pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s baby

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at an event. Pic credit: Backgrid

After Machine Gun Kelly released his sixth album early Friday morning, many of his fans were speculating that his fiance, Megan Fox, could be currently pregnant with his baby.

This is Machine Gun Kelly’s second collaborative album with friend and producer Travis Barker that he dropped. It was a highly anticipated new release and immediately made a splash across social media as his sleuthing fans heard a heartbeat in his song twin flame.

Twitter users began voicing their hypotheses, many alluding to the audio Easter egg as a thinly veiled confirmation that Megan Fox was carrying Machine Gun Kelly’s child.

Some are saying it could be the heartbeat of MGK’s father who passed in 2020, since the recorded sound was accompanied by these cryptic and melancholy lyrics, “Go to sleep, I’ll see you in my dreams. This changes everything now I have to set you free.”

Others suspect it might be Megan’s Heartbeat in the song, since it didn’t sound as fast as a baby’s heartbeat might be.

At the 2021 VMAs, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian introduced their then-boyfriends as they were set to perform a single off Mainstream Sellout for the attending audience. The actress/model smiled as she said into the mic, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.” The actress inferred that both she and Kourtney would be long-term with their partners, and obviously were planning on bringing children into the world at some point.

The famous couple has sent the internet abuzz before with pregnancy rumors

As recently as last month, Megan was called out on her Instagram post, as some fans speculated that her stomach seemed to look different. There have been no official statements from Machine Gun Kelly or from Megan stating that they have any current plans to bring a baby into the world.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stun at an event. Pic credit: Backgrid

However, the duo recently announced that they had adopted a fur baby into their blended family. The adopted Bengal kitten is named Whiskey and as evidenced by Instagram, is completely loved and doted on by the couple. This seems to be the only addition to their household for the time being.

MGK did not reveal the heartbeat’s true meaning as it was described as a “tough one to talk about” by the artist in an Instagram Live post, effectively shutting down questioning about the unexpected sound bite.