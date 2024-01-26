King Charles is ‘doing well’ after his operation

This month has been full of bad health news for the Royal Family, but good news came today for King Charles.

The world learned that Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with a new cancer after having breast cancer last summer.

Kate Middleton was hospitalized for some unknown yet severe abdominal surgery. There has been no word of her release yet.

And finally, King Charles, royal fans learned, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and must-have treatment for the problem.

King Charles went to the hospital today for an operation on his prostate. The BBC News reports that he is at the London Clinic private hospital, the same one that Kate Middleton is currently at for her recovery.

Queen Camilla gave an update to the press after her husband’s surgery before leaving him to recover in the hospital overnight.

Queen Camilla was by her husband’s side as he entered the hospital for his operation today.

As she left afterward, BBC News reported her as saying, “He’s doing well, thank you.”

King Charles, who is expected to stay in the hospital overnight, was happy to announce his condition so that other men may have their prostate checked.

The BBC News also reported that online searches surged after King Charles’ condition was revealed. They said, “There were 16,410 visits to the NHS website page on Wednesday – an average of one visit every five seconds – compared to 1,414 visits on Tuesday.”

The Palace quickly noted that King Charles’ condition was not cancerous, so they didn’t needlessly worry people.

King Charles visited Kate Middleton in the hospital before his procedure

Luckily, King Charles was slated to have his operation at the same hospital where Kate Middleton, his daughter-in-law, is recovering this week.

Rebecca English, The Royal Editor at the Daily Mail London, has confirmed on her social media account at X, formerly known as Twitter, that King Charles visited Kate today before his procedure.

An update on the operation. Pic credit: @RE_DailyMail/X

It will be convenient for members of the royal family to visit both Kate and King Charles at the London Clinic during their convalences.

There have not been many updates about Kate and her surgery since Kensington Palace announced that she was in the hospital, citing privacy reasons.

Palace aides made it clear that her condition was not cancerous via unofficial channels that caused more speculation.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the Palace released that information solely to minimize concern for the princess and ease people’s minds.

Everyone wishes Sara, Kate, and King Charles quick recoveries.