While King Charles is under anesthesia, who can act on his behalf?

This week, the public has learned that not only will Kate Middleton be in the hospital for quite some time, but her father-in-law, King Charles, will undergo his medical procedure.

King Charles will be having surgery on his prostate and will require anesthesia, but we don’t know much else.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the public has been told that his condition is benign to ease fears, but not much has been released besides that fact.

This is the same theory that Kate Middleton’s aides have taken by telling us all that her condition is non-cancerous.

Traditionally, the palace doesn’t disclose much information about the senior royals and their medical conditions, citing privacy reasons.

But one question has arisen: Who will be in charge while the King is under anesthesia and unable to make decisions?

Who could be called on to make decisions if King Charles could not

Every county has procedures in place as to what will happen if the leader, or in this case, King, is incapacitated and unable to perform their sworn duties.

The Times has reported who will not be called on in the United Kingdom. It will not be Prince Andrew, the King’s brother, Prince Harry, his son, or Princess Beatrice, his niece.

In England, the King must enact letters patent allowing Counsellors of State to act for him, and two must act together on his behalf.

The Counsellors of State Act of 2022, enacted by King Charles, lists who can act for him if necessary. The second reading of this act clarified that only acting royals can be considered.

Typically, it would be the King’s Consort and the next four adults in line to the throne over the age of 21. This means Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Royal Anne, and Prince Edward could all act on King Charle’s behalf.

Also, according to The Times, Dr Craig Prescott, a constitutional law lecturer at Royal Holloway, has said that if King Charles is undergoing anesthesia, it’s “always good to have a Plan B.”

King Charles will no doubt enact his letters patent in case something urgent should happen while he is indisposed.

King Charles allowed news of his condition to be made public to help other men

King Charles, according to the New York Times, “decided to disclose his medical procedure because he hoped it would encourage men who may be experiencing similar symptoms to get checked.”

In just two short days, the National Health Service has reported that hits on their prostate enlargement page are up 1,000 percent, ITV News reports.

The Washington Post quoted Dr. Amin Herati, director of male infertility and men’s health at Johns Hopkins Hospital, saying of treatment for enlarged prostates, “Being proactive rather than reactive with the symptoms may be beneficial in preserving bladder and kidney function.”

One can hope that with the King being so transparent with his medical condition, more men will get their prostates checked sooner rather than later.