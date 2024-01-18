Here’s why news of King Charles’ medical condition was released so close to Kate Middleton’s announcement

Recently, the world learned that Kate Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery.

The condition is serious because the Princess is expected to remain hospitalized for up to two weeks, and her public engagements are canceled through Easter.

While all the world’s attention was focused on Kate and her health, Buckingham Palace made an announcement.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, everyone learned that King Charles would be going to the hospital for an enlarged prostate.

In a surprising turn of events, the Palace also announced that the King’s condition was considered benign.

King Charles and Kate Middleton are senior royals, and for such medical details to be provided to the public is not usual.

And the fact that Buckingham Palace released the news about King Charles shortly after Kensington Palace offered the information about Kate Middleton is also unheard of.

Buckingham Palace released news of King Charles and his procedure to ease fears

Newsweek reports that royal correspondent Jack Royston explained that it is a matter of calming the public because several of King Charles’ appointments must be canceled.

Jack said, “They just wanted to get that information out there. It’s reassuring for the public if it comes from the Palace rather than being leaked by somebody who maybe had a tangential role in a royal visit. If you allow it to come out that way, then everybody panics.”

Jack also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, giving the reason that King Charles allowed the details of his medical condition to be released.

The reason that more details were released about King Charles having a prostate procedure is to raise awareness in hopes that others may take the same proactive actions to get theirs checked.

King Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth, have always been bold in getting news out to the public over health matters. The public was aware of when the monarchs got their COVID-19 vaccinations and was told when Queen Elizabeth got the virus.

King Charles gave enough information so people would not panic while maintaining privacy.

Fans of the Royal family wish King Charles well

The Palace released information about King Charles in the form of an announcement that quickly spread across social media, and fans immediately began to wish him well.

The announcement reads in part, “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

Fans posted almost immediately their good thoughts for King Charles.

While wishing the King a quick recovery, one fan says, “I applaud the King for making this his condition public knowledge.”

Another says, “I hope His Majesty recovers soon.”

Another sample says, “God Save The King and Wishing him well.”

Everyone continues to wish King Charles a speedy recovery.