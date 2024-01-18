Kate Middleton’s condition is non-cancerous and a Royal expert explains why that fact was released

Yesterday, it was announced that Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace released a statement explaining that Kate wanted to keep things as normal as possible for her children and her medical information private.

ABC News reported that Kate was “doing well” after her surgery at The London Clinic yesterday.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, she is expected to remain hospitalized for up to two weeks and will miss any pubic engagements through Easter.

More news about the Princess was released yesterday, although unofficially.

The public learned through royal reporters that it is “understood the Princess’s condition is noncancerous,” according to Yahoo-Life.

The Palace wanted to reassure people that their Princess was going to be ok

Kensington Palace posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the statement that Kate was admitted for abdominal surgery.

But did not include the information that her condition was non-cancerous. It was evident in the statement that Kate wanted her privacy respected with minimal information given to the public.

Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/X

But soon, the news that Kate did not have a cancerous condition started coming out on social media.

One royal reporter shared the information that Kate did not have cancer.

Pic credit: @RoyaNikkhah/X

A reporter for The Daily Mail, Rebecca English, clarified to the public why Kensington Palace would share this news unofficially.

Pic credit: @RE_DailyMail/X

Prince William and Kate’s staff seemed to want to “minimize public concern” over her condition and hospital stay. With such a lengthy hospital stay over an unspecified abdominal surgery, thoughts turned to cancer.

By letting the public know now that it isn’t as serious as cancer, they can focus on other things and wish Kate well.

King Charles is also on everyone’s mind as an announcement about his medical procedures dropped the same day.

The news that Kate’s condition is non-cancerous caused confusion

Nonetheless, there was still confusion over who leaked this information and why.

Once the reporter, Roya Nikkah, posted on their social media page, fans wanted more answers.

One fan asked, “Who said it was non cancerous.” When another pointed out it was “Palace spokespeople,” it still did not clear any confusion. Another fan on the same thread replied, “I thought they were talking about KC’s enlarged prostate not being cancerous.”

Pic credit: @RoyaNikkhah/X

King Charles is having a medical procedure requiring hospitalization next week, and Buckingham Palace released information that he is benign. Having both statements issued on the same day did not help matters.

We can agree that everyone wishes both Kate and King Charles speedy recoveries from their hospital stays.