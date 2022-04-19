Kid Cudi says he’s done making music with Kanye West after Pusha T song: ‘He’s not my friend’

Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, at HBO’s Westworld Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Scott Mescudi, better known as rapper Kid Cudi, says not to expect any more collaborations with rapper and producer Kanye West because the two are no longer on friendly terms following their public falling out.

As many people saw on social media, Cudi got caught in the crossfire of West’s Instagram attacks on Pete Davidson months ago. Since last October, the Saturday Night Live star has been dating Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye has been vocal about his disapproval of Davidson.

Cudi’s comments about Ye come as Pusha T has a new album on the way featuring Kid Cudi and Kanye together in a song on the tracklist.

While Cudi recently said he’s done working with West on music, he’ll soon appear on a new track with the rapper, which arrives in the coming days.

Kid Cudi says song on Pusha T’s album is his last with Kanye

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, rapper Kid Cudi commented about a song he recorded alongside Kanye West for Pusha T’s upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry. In his tweet, Cudi mentioned the song was one they did last year when things were still cool between him and Ye.

However, that’s not the case now, and even though the song will still get released, Cudi said it was out of respect for Pusha T. Cudi also said it’ll be the last time people hear him in a song with Kanye.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott,” Cudi tweeted.

Pic credit: @KidCudi/Twitter

Pusha T’s album is his first since 2018’s Daytona, which Kanye West produced. Around that same time, West was involved in producing a collaborative album he did with Kid Cudi under the name Kids See Ghosts.

It’s Almost Dry is slated to arrive on Friday, April 22, and features Pusha’s hit song Diet Coke, as well as the recently-released Neck & Wrists featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell. Cudi appears on the song Rock N Roll which also features Kanye West. In addition, Ye stops by for another Pusha T track called Dreamin of the Past.

Pusha, who still seems close with Kanye as of this report, shared his upcoming album’s cover art and tracklist on Tuesday, following Kid Cudi’s tweet.

Kanye’s falling out with Cudi happened amid Ye’s Davidson feud

Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s falling out arrived this past February when West shared an Instagram post about Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson. The SNL star had been under attack on social media from West due to dating Kim Kardashian.

At that time, divorce proceedings were ongoing between Kanye and Kim, but Ye was still attempting to get Kim’s attention and possibly rekindle their relationship. West decided to go after Cudi due to his association with Davidson.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West said he was removing Kid Cudi from all songs he’d recorded verses for on his Donda 2 album. That caused Cudi and West to have a back-and-forth exchange on social media.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahahaha,” Cudi said in a comment on West’s IG post. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother.”

While West may have fired back at Cudi for a bit, he eventually turned his attention to his Donda 2 release and rants related to his co-parenting situation with Kim K and her new boyfriend, Davidson. In addition to Davidson, West went after other celebrities on his Instagram last month, including comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah.

In one Instagram post, Ye directed a slur towards Noah, resulting in West getting banned from the social media platform for 24 hours. Following his suspension, all of the posts that had been on his IG account were removed, and West has been silent from the platform.

West was soon removed from the Grammy’s lineup of performers earlier this month. While he won two Grammys for his first Donda album, released in 2021, he was a no-show at the ceremony to accept his awards.

Soon after that, reports hit that West had dropped out of Coachella, where he was initially scheduled as a headline performer for two dates this month. In his place, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd performed at Coachella this past Sunday, with another performance set for April 24.

Since his Instagram suspension and removal as a performer for the Grammys and Coachella, Kanye West has been silent online and publicly. Recent reports citing inside sources have suggested Kanye’s team is trying to find a behavioral treatment center for the rapper.