Kate Middleton ‘felt threatened’ because Meghan Markle ‘was a successful actress’ before she married Harry, royal watcher claims

Kate Middleton “found Meghan quite intimidating,” a royal watcher has claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

A royal watcher has claimed that the falling out between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might have been due to Kate feeling “threatened” because Meghan had a successful professional career as an actress before she married into the Royal Family.

Royal watcher Daniela Elser claimed in an article published on Australia’s News.com that Meghan and Kate’s strained relationship might have nothing to do with their widely reported clash over outfits for the royal bridesmaids.

Their relationship may have started on the wrong foot partly because the Duchess of Cambridge felt intimidated by Meghan’s “extensive CV” and because Meghan had established a successful professional career in acting before she married Prince Harry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It would make sense if she [Kate] felt threatened by Meghan’s extensive CV and even the fact the Los Angeles native had one that was longer than a double-spaced one-sided sheet of A4,” Elser wrote.

Meghan had a career before Harry, but Kate was ‘hardly blazing a shining professional path’

Elser noted that “by the time Meghan moved into Kensington Palace in 2017 she was a successful actress.”

Markle played Rachel Zane in USA Network’s Suits for seven seasons before she left the show to marry Harry.

Markle also tried her hand at multiple ventures, including starting a lifestyle blog and launching clothing lines.

According to Elser, the Duchess of Sussex also served “as a globetrotting ambassador for World Vision, was a counsellor [sic] for One Young World, a UK-based charity, and had worked as a UN Women advocate including giving a speech at a UN world conference event in Beijing.”

The royal watcher then compared Markle’s achievements before she married into the Royal Family with Kate’s.

“The fact of the matter is, while Kate might now be hailed for her Early Years and mental health work, back when she was a single gal, she was hardly blazing a shining professional path,” Elsa wrote.

Meghan and Kate got off on the wrong foot due to their different backgrounds

Elser cited royal writer Camilla Tominey who wrote in an article published in The Telegraph that Meghan and Kate failed to bond because they had different upbringings, backgrounds, and personalities.

Tominey pointed out that Kate spent a decade having an on-and-off relationship with Prince William before they got engaged, while Meghan and Harry’s relationship was a whirlwind romance.

They met on a blind date in July 2016, got engaged in November 2017, and tied the knot in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“I think Kate found her [Meghan] quite intimidating,” Tominey concluded.

Meghan and Kate reportedly clashed before her wedding to Harry

Monsters and Critics reported that during Meghan’s wedding rehearsal, she and Kate reportedly clashed over outfits for Princess Charlotte and other bridesmaids.

The reports alleged that Kate wanted the bridesmaids to wear tights, but Markle disagreed. The issue led to a heated exchange that reportedly left Kate in tears, according to the Daily Mail.

But Meghan told Oprah during their interview that the media reports were misleading. She claimed it was Kate who made her cry and that Kate apologized by sending flowers.