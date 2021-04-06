Kate Middleton and Prince William set to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary, Duchess of Cambridge could be in line for new royal role

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary later in the month. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Kate Middleton and Prince William will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this month. The Queen could be preparing, as their wedding anniversary approaches, to reward their years of loyal service and “unique contribution” to the monarchy, a royal watcher has claimed, according to Express.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot on April 29, 2011, after they met in 2001 while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They started dating soon after and continued dating after they graduated in 2005 before getting married in 2011.

The British tabloid media nicknamed Kate Middleton “Waity Katie” due to the ups and downs, and long years of her romance with William before they got engaged and finally walked down the aisle.

Royal watcher says Queen ‘will be keen to recognize’ Kate’s ‘contribution to the Firm’

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s upcoming 10th wedding anniversary on April 29, marks a major milestone in their journey together.

He said that Kate and William deserved to be given special recognition by the Queen for their “unique contribution” and unwavering commitment to the Crown despite facing major challenges along the way.

“William and Kate have got through 10 years of marriage and royal duties without so much as a moan,” Larcombe said. “Like any couple, they’ve had their ups and downs, their rows and tensions. “

“But their commitment to the Queen and to this country has been unwavering… So, Her Majesty will be keen to recognize their decade of loyal service and, in particular, celebrate Kate’s unique contribution to the Firm,” he added.

Kate is unlikely to receive a new title but could be in line for a new royal role

Larcombe said it was unlikely the Queen will grant Kate and William new titles or honors after she marked their eighth anniversary by bestowing the Dame Grand Cross’s honor of the Royal Victorian Order on Kate.

While it remains unclear exactly how the Queen will honor Kate and William on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, the royal watcher expressed confidence that the Queen will find a way to pay tribute to the couple due to their steadfastness during the Megxit crisis that rocked the Royal Family.

The Queen “is conscious of the fact that their [the Cambridges’] status could soon change dramatically – when her own reign comes to an end,” Larcombe continued. “Whatever she decides, as a Queen and grandmother, she will not let this occasion pass without paying tribute to Kate and William.”

Kate and William are preparing to respond to the Sussexes’ bombshell allegations

The latest news comes after Monsters and critics reported that Kate Middleton reportedly wants to respond to the allegations that Meghan Markle made against her during her explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle alleged during the interview that contrary to media reports that she made Kate cry after they clashed over outfits for the wedding, it was Kate who made her cry.

Monsters and Critics also reported that Prince William is preparing to respond on behalf of the Royal Family to the allegations the Sussexes made during the interview.

According to Charlie Rae, a former royal correspondent for The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge hired Victoria O’Byrne, a former NHS communication officer, to help in the planned response to the Sussexes.

Charles, Prince of Wales, also reportedly hired Simon Enright, a former NHS communications official, to manage his PR team.