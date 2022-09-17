Julia Fox reveals the ‘red flag’ that led to Kanye West breakup

Julia Fox at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Julia Fox and Kanye West had a whirlwind romance at the beginning of the year and the actress has opened up about a “red flag” in the relationship.

The Uncut Gems actress gushed about dating the billionaire rapper during their short-lived romance at the beginning of the year.

The 32-year-old actress wrote a blog and shared pictures from one of her dates with West, which led to accusations that the relationship was a publicity stunt.

During the relationship, Ye pleaded to get back with his then-wife Kim Kardashian while publicly lashing out at her then-boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson.

Fox has made several comments about her relationship with the rapper which lasted a little over a month, concluding in February.

Post-Kanye, Fox launched a modeling career and gained a social media following for her eccentric outfits and makeup tutorials.

Julia Fox said Ye’s lifestyle wasn’t unsustainable

Fox spoke with ES Magazine about her relationship with Kanye West. While some speculated that the relationship wasn’t real, she told the publication that there was “a good amount” of chemistry between the former couple.

She went on to admit that she couldn’t keep up with his jet-setting lifestyle.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went. It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

She was asked to elaborate on what she meant by a red flag to which she responded:

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with,” she said after the outlet noted she uncharacteristically took time to think about the answer.

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

She is referring to her son Valentino whom she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev.

Fox didn’t detail Ye’s unresolved issues but he was notably embroiled in public custody spat with Kim Kardashian as they were still going through their divorce at the time.

Julia Fox says famous men approach her ‘all the time’

In the same interview, Fox opened up about being a single mother and her decision to stay single.

The model and actress said that while she has options, but is choosing to stay single.

“Men approach me all the time, like, famous men,” she said, continuing: “And there’s something in my head that’s like, don’t do it. Because there’s more for me. If I go down that route, I know where that goes: into submission, into surveillance, into jealousy and insecurity.”

Fox noted that she may be open to a relationship in the future but is focusing on her career and being a mother to her son for the time being.