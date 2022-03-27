Julia Fox struts like a model in Los Angeles wearing a DIY white tank top outfit with leather boots and gloves

Julia Fox dated Kanye West for two months in a whirlwind romance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Zumapress

Julia Fox is showing off her DIY fashion turning a men’s white Hankes tank into a crop top.

The Uncut Gems star continues to make headlines, whether it’s defended Kanye’s antics then walking it back or her unlikely friendship with convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin.

The 32-year-old actress showed off her model strut in her custom outfit and made her runway debut last month at LaQuan Smith’s spring 2022 show.

Julia Fox shows off her custom crop top outfit

The actress and model posed for the camera wearing her custom-made tank top and a matching mini-skirt.

She completed the daring outfit with a pair of glossy, thigh-high black leather heels and matching gloves that came above her elbow.

Pic credit: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Julia also donned dark black sunglasses and let her hair down with hoop earrings to complete the look.

Fox carried a Balenciaga Hourglass bag as she showed off her model strut for the cameras.

Pic credit: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

She shared an Instagram tutorial for her followers, calling the DIY outfit “super easy, super cute,” in the video.

In the caption, Julia wrote: “Here it is: Top/skirt tutorial! My apologies for the delay. I really love seeing you guys try all this s**t at home! It truly gives me life. I feel the love and support and I’m gonna keep coming up w things for us.”

“The fun thing about this is that you can really decide if you want it to be a bra, or you want it to be a crop top,” she said, continuing:

“And same with the skirt; you can decide if you want it to be a high-waisted skirt or a low-waisted skirt. So obviously, I did a low-waisted version.”

Julia Fox fashion tutorials are popular on Instagram

DIY outfits appear to be the actress’s latest passion; she previously shared her low-rise jeans and a matching risqué bandeau top tutorial, which she paired with a customized Alexander Wang purse.

The tutorial is popular and has clocked almost 900,000 views when writing this report.

In the almost five-minute video, she showed her Instagram audience how she turned the high-waisted Alexander Wang pants into a low-waisted version.

In the caption, she wrote: “Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau. It makes for a really cute set and it’s easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you’re all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!

The actress has also given her audience her eye makeup tutorial, and it appears her 1.2 million Instagram followers can expect some more in the future.