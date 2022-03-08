Jennifer Lopez’s Marry Me sets a Peacock streaming record, digital and Blu-ray release dates announced 

Jennifer Lopez breaks streaming records with Marry Me. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Jennifer Lopez is showing why she is a romantic comedy queen. Marry Me saw a February release that corresponded with Valentine’s Day.

The singer, dancer, and actress is breaking records with her latest rom-com. Marry Me is a streaming success and J Lo contributed to the film in more ways than one.

Alongside Colombian singer Maluma, Jennifer belted out some hits and contributed to the movie’s soundtrack. Songs like the titular Marry Me and Church are proving successful with fans.

Jennifer Lopez breaks records with new Marry Me movie, release dates announced

According to Comcast, Marry Me broke records. The CEO for Comcast revealed, “We launched a movie on Valentine’s Day, ‘Marry Me,’ [which is] day-and-date the most-streamed movie we’ve had.”

The CEO did not give specific numbers, but the announcement is huge.

Marry Me secured an $8 million opening weekend. The film has grossed $47 million worldwide and $21.4 million in the United States alone.

Fans of Marry Me can enjoy the movie when it hits digital on March 13th. Alternatively, fans can own the film on Blu-ray and DVD on March 29th.

The Blu-ray and digital release will include deleted scenes and a gag reel. The digital releases include, ‘Jennifer Unveiled,’ a behind-the-scenes look at Jennifer’s fashion. Additionally, fans will have access to featurettes ‘Behind the Camera: The Making of Marry Me,’ ‘Turn it Up: The Music of Marry Me,’ and ‘Live at Madison Square Garden.’

Jennifer Lopez stars in Marry Me with Maluma and Owen Wilson

Marry Me hit theaters and Peacock streaming on February 11th.

The movie stars J Lo as pop singer Kat Valdez and Colombian artist Maluma as Bastian. The two are a power couple who are about to exchange wedding vows on stage when revelations of Bastian’s infidelity arise.

The movie chronicles Kat Valdez’s life after the shocking revelation as she dates a stranger, played by Owen Wilson.

Jennifer revealed that she and the cast took advantage of a real-life audience at a Maluma concert. She told Jimmy Fallon, “He was having like two nights at Madison Square Garden and, of course, the producer in me is like, ‘We can take advantage of this. We have a scene, a big scene in an arena. Why don’t we do it at your concert.’ And he was like, ‘Okay.’”

She continues about the scene, “It was amazing. This scene is in the movie and they just didn’t expect me to come out at his concert. I’ve never been out at one of his concerts, and the crowd went wild and we got it all on film and we sang together.”