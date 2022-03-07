Bare-faced Jennifer Lopez shares her skincare routine, reveals secret to glowing skin

Jennifer Lopez shared a video using her favorite skincare product with her followers. Pic credit: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez just revealed the “secret sauce” that helps her maintain her signature youthful glow at 52 years old.

The triple-threat singer, actress, and dancer took to Instagram on Monday with a bare-faced video to show her current skincare routine which has kept her feeling rejuvenated after long hours of filming for her latest movie.

JLo reveals the products that keep her skin glowing

In a video, JLo talked about her lack of sleep and how important it is to have consistency when it comes to skincare. She whipped out her “old faithful” products from the JLo Glow skincare regimen and proceeded to generously rub the hydrating serum into her face and down her neck.

The singer claimed that after using the product, especially after a lack of sleep, she wakes up feeling like her skin is “back.”

Lopez also made it very clear that her intention was not to promote her brand, but simply give her fans what they’ve been asking for – her beauty secrets.

“I gotta tell you guys, this is no bulls**t,” JLo said in the video to her followers. “This is not me trying to sell anything to you. This is me sharing with you the secrets that I am trying to give you that you’ve asked for.”

Watch the star’s skin routine below:

“LOOK AT MY SKIN,” she exclaimed in the video. “It has cleared up, it is glowy, it is luminescent, I just wanna keep putting more and more on.”

At the end of the video, JLo held up the serum and described it as “magic in a bottle.” According to the singer, the JLo Glow cleanser and serum are what set her up for a great, camera-ready day.

“I’m ready for my closeup,” JLo finished.

In the caption for the skincare routine, JLo wrote, “When I’m moved by something I just have to share it! That JLo Glow Serum is my secret sauce for that limitless glow, even while filming nights for weeks straight on location far away! This serum (my baby) works for all skin types and can seriously revive skin back to SUPERSTAR status.”

The details on Jennifer Lopez’s skincare brand, JLo Beauty

Founded by JLo herself, the Marry Me star released her own line of skincare at the beginning of January 2021. The line currently features nine different products, including different creams, cleansers, serums, and a sheet mask. The products stand on their own individually, but when used together, are designed to create the perfect everyday skincare regimen.

When it comes to the creation of JLo beauty, the tagline for the company is simple – “Beauty has no expiration date.” On the company website, JLo states, “To me, ageless isn’t just a mindset – you can feel youthful at any age and feel great, not just for 50.”

Her goal with the brand was to also create affordable and accessible skincare that still contains the same ingredients as other luxury products. The company went through over 100 rounds of product development to create the perfect formula with a wide range of benefits for clinically proven results.

The products can currently be found and purchased on Sephora, Amazon, and the company’s website.

With “glowing reviews” and the founder herself as proof of the product’s effectiveness, followers of Lopez have put their trust in the performer and have turned her skincare line into a major success.