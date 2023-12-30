Here’s why Meghan Markle is warned not to release her memoir in 2024

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been in the media often during 2023, and as the year ends, now is the time for them to decide what paths to take in 2024.

Meghan has already made small steps toward becoming a significant influencer by restarting her acting career.

By appearing in a commercial for a brand she has invested in, Clevr Blends, she remains newsworthy and on everyone’s minds, and she could be considering that now is the right time for a memoir.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince Harry and Meghan had signed a book deal for four books with Penguin Random House, and two have already been written.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was published in January 2023, and Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench, was published in the summer of 2021.

This leaves two books in the reported deal, and with Harry having his memoir done, Meghan may think it is time for hers, but it may not be the ideal time.

A PR expert weighs in on why 2024 is not a good year for Meghan Markle to write her memoir

With rumors that one of the books left to be written could be Meghan’s memoir, Lynn Carratt, a public relations expert from Press Box PR, has told The Mirror her feelings on the matter.

One of Lynn’s concerns is the over-saturation of stories about Prince Harry and Meghan. Most of them have been negative. A main drawback for them is Harry’s book, Spare.

Prince Harry’s memoir has been considered to be a financial failure. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the book did well publicity-wise yet did not recoup the money advanced to Prince Harry.

Concerning a similar book by Meghan, Lynn told The Mirror, “Timing is everything, and 2024 wouldn’t be the right time for its release.”

Lynn also brought up the fracture that Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, created between Harry and Meghan and their Royal family and said, “If Meghan is ‘sensible,’ she will be looking for a ‘quieter time in 2024.”

Instead of helping Harry and Meghan, Endgame has just brought up an ‘uncomfortable situation again.’

Omid Scobie’s work, Endgame, has not proven to be a fix for Harry and Meghan’s image problems. The couple has even landed on The Hollywood Reporter’s loser list.

A Royal editor, Rebecca English, has told Express, “It’s raised uncomfortable situations that the family were hopeful of trying to bury, and I include Harry and Meghan in that.”

The book has brought up several allegations from Prince William cheating to claims that Kate Middleton cannot stand Meghan.

The advice given to the couple that they should have a quieter year may help them mend fences, and then, when the time is right for Meghan to tell her story, it will be the image boost they so badly need.