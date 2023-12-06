Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming off like ‘C-List ex-reality TV’ contestants according to PR expert

Since Prince Harry left public royal life with his wife, Meghan Markle, things have not gotten more accessible for him. There is still a huge rift between him and his royal family.

Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, reportedly beyond repair since his autobiography, Spare, was published, is still nonexistent.

Prince Harry and Meghan called the Palace to speak to King Charles on his 75th birthday, in what is rumored to be an olive branch to peace.

The phone call, which should have been a private activity between a son and his monarch father, became widely reported after it was leaked to the press.

Since Harry moved to the States, he and Meghan have created Archewell. It encompasses The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions.

The for-profit part of their organization reached a deal with Netflix, reportedly worth over 100 million dollars. This five-year deal includes them making documentaries, docuseries, scripted series, and feature films.

Harry and Meghan’s approach to fame is failing them, according to an expert

From GoUp PR, Edward Coram-James told Express that the Sussex brand now has “little currency left in it,” citing Harry and Meghan’s failed Spotify Archetypes podcast and the headlines of them bashing their royal relatives as reasons.

Edward said the couple is seen as “C-List ex-reality TV contestants” and reminds people that they “are senior Britsh royals.” These types of reality television personalities depend on scandalous headlines to stay in front of the public eye. Much the same way as negative attention is still attention.

He says they had every public relations strategy available, given their fame and money. The couple could have easily changed direction from a scheme of “constantly generating scandal-related headlines” to “diligent, serious filmmakers who would have seamlessly rubbed shoulders with Kings, A-List actors, and presidents,” Edward continued.

This strategy has brought Harry and Meghan nothing but ruined reputations rather than elevating them to a higher status.

Another PR maven, Laura Perkes, weighs in on Harry and his familial bond

Laura Perkes, author of How to Get PR, said that the bond Harry has with his family “may never be the same.” She calls him the “instigator of the turmoil” in an interview with the Mirror.

Omid Scobie’s bestseller, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, highlights how the now King Charles felt about the allegations that Harry put into his book, Spare.

The relationship between Harry and his father may be thawing with the recent phone call, but Laura warns that their relationship “may never be the same.”

In her interview with the Mirror, Laura explained that it might not be as easy as saying sorry and that, “He made the decision to share his truth, but his truth isn’t always the absolute truth. Many people feel betrayed by him, and that’s not easily forgivable.”