Palace tried to squash Prince William cheating rumors according to new tell-all

Fans of the Royal family already know who Omid Scobie is. Omid co-authored a book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He and Carolyn Durand wrote Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The controversial book reveals why Harry and Meghan left their royal duties to become private citizens.

Omid’s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, is full of scandalous accusations about the royals.

He has made allegations that Kate Middleton cannot stand to hear Meghan’s name. In the book, Omid writes, “Princess Kate shudders and giggles about Meghan Markle” whenever she hears her name.”

Omid describes his book as a “penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy” rather than a book complete with rumors and allegations that cannot be proven true.

Now, new rumors are surfacing from his book alleging that the Palace planted rumors about other royals to stop one they tried to cover up.

Omid Scobie alleges the Palace tried to cover up Prince William’s cheating rumors

In Endgame, Omid wrote that the Palace, Kensington, “pulled out all the stops” to hide a story about Prince William that circulated in 2019.

There were allegations that the Prince was cheating on his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, with his friend Rose Hanbury. These rumors caused a permanent split between Prince William and Rose.

Omid also claimed that the then-press secretary for the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Christian Jones, worked with The Sun, giving the tabloid other stories about royals “in exchange for standing down on the rumors.”

None of those involved in the cheating rumors have ever addressed them publicly. Still, a family friend of the Middletons told US Magazine that Kate “finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.”

The ploy alleged by Omid to squash the rumors that William was cheating on Kate did not work.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the British tabloids spread rumors first about a rivalry between Kate and Rose, which led to the more scandalous cheating rumors about William.

Omid Scobie refuses to apologize

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed that a senior royal questioned the skin color of her unborn baby (Archie). Neither she nor Harry ever revealed publicly who the royals allegedly were that said those remarks.

Endgame named two royals who have allegedly said racially insensitive remarks about Meghan Markle and what skin color her children would be. The Dutch version of the book was pulled from the shelves after revealing the names.

Sky News interviewed Omid, who said of the issue, “It is not for me to apologize, as I still want to know what has happened….does not stop with me; there are irresponsible people in this country that have broken the law and repeated names that should never have been broken.”

Omid has asserted that he never submitted the book to the publisher with the royals’ names and that this is certainly not a publicity stunt.