Kate Middleton cannot stand to hear Meghan Markle’s name according to new tell-all book

Royal journalist Omid Scobie’s newest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, is coming out, and it is full of new claims about the royals.

The book makes startling allegations about Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

His previous book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, was written with help from Meghan Markle and is reported to have caused harm to the royal family and their relationship with Harry.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Omid is quoted as saying of the relationship between the brothers, William and Harry, “has now hardened into something colder and more immovable, …indifference.”

Omid spoke to the French magazine Paris Match and said of William and if he would make a good king, “We can also think that William is sometimes more concerned about his own image than that of the institution.”

Then Omid turned to Kate, and said, “She is calm, sure of herself: this is the image that the royal family wants to project.” But then he claims that she does not like Meghan at all.

Rumors circulate about Kate and Meghan’s relationship

Omid quotes, in his upcoming book, an unnamed source, that is close to the Sussexes as saying she “spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan.”

The Sun has reported that Omid writes in Endgame, “Princess Kate ‘shudders and giggles’ about Meghan Markle” every time she hears her name. These allegations come from an unnamed source.

The book, out at the end of November, is said to claim that Kate saw Meghan as a “joke”. None of the claims that are coming from the book are good for the royal family at all.

Harry has been trying to soften things with his father, especially with a call to him on his birthday, but the book coming out will not help things along.

Omid Scobie takes to social media to claim unfair translations have changed his work

The French magazine, Paris Match, has serialized portions of Endgame online. These articles have been picked up by the media and circulated into untold websites online.

Omid has posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his frustrations ahead of the book’s actual release.

Omid said in part, “It has been hugely frustrating watching news sites run stories on contextless and poorly translated snippets…”

The BBC has reported that Omid is urging people to wait to form opinions of his work until they actually read the book. Omid has said that not all the passages that are being reported are accurate.