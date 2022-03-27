Gwen Stefani apologized to Blake Shelton after forgetting her wedding ring during Jimmy Kimmel appearance

Gwen Stefani apologizes to husband Blake Shelton after she forgets to wear a wedding ring. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani recently went on the Jimmy Kimmel show to talk about her new projects and relationship with country star Blake Shelton.

Gwen recently launched GXVE beauty which includes an iconic red lipstick like the one she wears. Some eagle-eyed fans showed interest in Gwen’s lack of a wedding ring during her Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

Jimmy Kimmel also quipped about Gwen’s naked finger during the segment.

Gwen issued a public apology on her TikTok to explain the honest mistake and surrounding circumstances.

Gwen Stefani forgets to wear a wedding ring and apologizes to Blake Shelton

In a new TikTok video, Gwen explains that she was late to go to Jimmy Kimmel and forgot her wedding ring. Gwen shows off her platinum blonde hair and signature red lips in the video as she smiles at the camera while telling the tale.

She continues that “all they talked about” on the Jimmy Kimmel show was the wedding.

Gwen wears a checkerboard coat and rocks a checkerboard manicure to match. She holds her hand up to reveal multiple rings, including a diamond and sapphire piece. But she is noticeably missing a ring on her left hand’s ring finger. Jimmy makes a few jokes about Gwen’s lack of a ring in the interview.

She writes for the TikTok caption, “u ever just sorryyy @blakeshelton !! #LoveU.”

Gwen talks about marrying Blake Shelton and playing at a Rodeo concert.

She also gives Jimmy a makeover in a fun segment that relates to her new beauty line.

Gwen Stefani on Marrying Blake Shelton, Playing a Rodeo & She Gives Jimmy a Makeover!

Gwen also reveals that her new line does not have “bad things can be put in makeup.” She continues, “This is a clean line with things that won’t harm you.”

The GXVE website says the line is vegan, clean, 100% cruelty-free, and made without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s evolving relationship

Blake and Gwen met in 2014, toward the end of their respective relationships with other people.

Blake married fellow country music star Miranda Lambert in 2011 but in 2015, the two announced their divorce. Gwen filed for divorce in 2015 after 13 years and three children with Bush musician Gavin Rossdale. She reportedly found evidence of Gavin’s infidelity and ended the relationship.

In November 2015, Blake and Gwen announced their blossoming relationship. Gwen and Blake got married at his ranch in Oklahoma in 2021.

Blake spoke of the significance of being a stepfather to Touch of Country and said the most important role in his life now is stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s children.

Blake is the stepfather of Gwen’s three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

The show where the lovers met, The Voice, is currently on hiatus.