Explosive new book claims Meghan Markle was ‘irritated’ with Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been in the news because of their absence during King Charles’ birthday celebration.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, they were not invited to the Trooping of the Colours ceremony in the United Kingdom again this year.

There was media silence from Harry and Meghan in wishing the King a Happy Father’s Day, and only a photo of jam and dog biscuits was circulated by a friend of theirs.

This was supposed to be the year Harry and Meghan worked on their image since they had significant public relations problems and needed a rebrand.

Now, a book by a royal biographer, Tom Bower, has some claims that do not help Meghan with her public relations problems.

Tom is known for his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors and has a new book coming out, The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, which mentions Meghan negatively.

Tom Bower claims that Meghan was ‘irritated’ with Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is a former Spice Girl named Posh Spice who tried to create a friendship with Meghan. She is married to English football player David Beckham and regularly mingles with royalty, so it makes sense that Meghan and she get together.

Unfortunately, it does not seem to be the case if one believes the claims in a new book that the royal biographer Tom Bower has written.

In his upcoming book, Tom paints a picture of Meghan Markle, who thought she was better than Victoria because of her new royal status when she married Prince Harry.

The Sun reports that Tom claims Meghan was “irritated” that Victoria was wealthier than she was and led a life that reflected that wealth.

Tom claims in the biography that Meghan “deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.” But it did not, according to the Sun.

Meghan has reportedly clashed with Victoria since before she married Prince Harry. She wanted to keep designer clothes and get advice from Victoria but was advised against it because of royal protocols.

It seems that Meghan and Victoria are not destined to be close if Tom’s claims are valid.

David Beckham shared a recent photo with King Charles in a work for charity

While Meghan and Harry still cannot get an invitation to see King Charles or Prince William, Victoria’s husband, David, was photographed with the King recently.

David shared a photo captioned, “Great evening at St James’s Palace for The King’s Foundation’s inaugural Awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the students, supporters, and charity partners who have contributed to the Foundation’s mission in their unique ways.”

It seems like it will take much work to reconcile Meghan, Harry, and his royal family.