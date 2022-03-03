Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino confirmed

Syndey Sweeney previously sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a ring while out with a friend in L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Wedding bells are definitely in the near future for Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

After getting the rumor mill going this week by sporting a giant rock on her ring finger while hanging out with a friend, People magazine confirmed that the young Euphoria actress is indeed headed for marital bliss.

Sydney was photographed in Los Angeles, rocking some freshly-dyed red hair while casually putting what appeared to be a huge diamond ring on full display for the paparazzi to snap eagerly.

The starlet, who has seen fame rapidly rise up to meet her with big roles in hits shows like White Lotus, Handmaid’s Tale, and, of course, Euphoria, has managed to keep her private life out of the spotlight for the most part but she has been dating Jonathan, who is 13 years older, for at least three years.

Reps for the couple have refused to comment on the engagement, but some details have emerged about the stunning ring Jonathan bought for Sydney.

Syndey’s ring may have cost upwards of $150,000

While it’s still unclear as to the exact details behind the stone Jonathan gave to his now-fiancee, The U.S. Sun managed to get an estimate about the approximate price tag of the sparkler.

According to gemologist and The Clear Cut founder Olivia Landau, Sydney’s ring is likely “a 3.5-4 carat round brilliant diamond,” adding that similar rings “could range from $50-$150K, depending on quality.”

Who is Sydney’s fiance Jonathan Davino?

With the rumors now solidified as fact, many fans may start to wonder more about exactly who Sydney’s new fiance is.

As many might have suspected, Jonathan is not among the Hollywood crowd but is a successful restaurateur, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

He is also heir to a well-established pizza company called Pompei, and he owns a pizza shop called Mista Pizza, located in Chicago.

Without any social media presence, it’s hard to know much more about the actress’ elusive beau, and no one knows exactly how or where the pair met as they keep their life together under lock and key.

They were first photographed together in 2018 at a Kate Spade and InStyle dinner, but aside from that, the duo has kept to themselves for the most part.

Despite the secrecy of their romance, Sydney and Jonathan’s engagement only further proves that they are going strong and remain committed to each other.