Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a huge ring

Sydney Sweeney has sparked engagement rumors after she was seen sporting a huge ring on that finger.

Are wedding bells in the future for Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney?

The actress, 24, who portrays Cassie Howard on the hit show, alongside Zendaya, was reportedly spotted out in Los Angeles sporting a giant ring on her finger.

Sydney Sweeney’s ring stirs up curiosity

Sydney let the ring be seen in its full glory while she hung out with a friend, sending paparazzi into a flurry to snap up pics of the enormous rock that dominated her finger.

Sydney has remained very quiet about her boyfriend, restaurant owner Jonathan Davino, 37, over the years, but the pair have apparently been dating since 2018.

Opening up to Cosmopolitan magazine earlier this year, Sydney said that she “doesn’t date people in the spotlight” because she wants to maintain as normal a life as possible when she isn’t in front of the cameras.

Sydney was once told by a director that she would never be on TV

With the success of Euphoria well under her belt, along with roles in shows like Handmaid’s Tale and the Alexandra Daddario show White Lotus, Sydney’s dream of being an actress seems to finally be realized.

However, she wasn’t always so sure that she would make it after a director told her that she could never be on television because she “didn’t have the right look.”

The actress also said she was once told by someone’s mom after returning from a physical game of laser tag that she would never be loved by a boy if she was covered in bruises and marks all the time.

Sydney said she responded to the insult by quipping back, “well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.”

Euphoria has been slammed by D.A.R.E. for what it deems as the glorification of drug abuse

Despite having a mega-following and being the most-watched show on HBO besides Game of Thrones, Euphoria still hasn’t resonated with every audience.

The drug prevention group D.A.R.E. recently came out with heavy criticism of the show, with reps telling TMZ that “Euphoria…chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.”

Zendaya addressed the controversy with Entertainment Weekly, saying that she does not believe the show encourages teens to get into drugs.

“If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain,” she said, adding, “And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”